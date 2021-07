🚨🇪🇺 Dani #Olmo , protagonist of the #Euro2020 semifinal against #Italy , is followed by many top clubs in Europe. Above all #BayernMunich : #Nagelsmann coached him at #RBLeipzig and would like him back in #Bavaria . 👀 #Atleti and #RealMadrid are interested too. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers