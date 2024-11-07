How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bulls vs Timberwolves NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3) are headed to Chicago to face the Chicago Bulls (3-5) on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves, with a 4-3 start this season, are building on last year’s success, where they reached the Western Conference Finals but ultimately fell to the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are fighting for second place in the Central Division, although Cleveland Cavaliers currently hold the top spot. Chicago has been in a transitional phase for several years, finishing outside the lottery but without making a serious playoff push.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Chicago bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Thursday, November 7, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: FDSN NO, CHSN, NBAC

FDSN NO, CHSN, NBAC Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Chicago Bulls team news & key performers

For the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine leads with 22.7 points and 5.5 rebounds, closely followed by Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 assists. Coby White is also scoring in double figures, while Josh Giddey is contributing on the boards with 7.1 rebounds per game. The Bulls are shooting 36.9% from deep, maintaining a 74.5% success rate at the free-throw line, and allowing opponents to shoot 31.3% from three. They’re currently averaging 48.6 rebounds per game.

PG Lonzo Ball remains sidelined due to injury, while PF Jalen Smith, PF Patrick Williams, SG Josh Giddey, and SG Zach LaVine are all listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

On the other side, Anthony Edwards is posting impressive numbers for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 27.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Julius Randle follows with a solid 21.4 points and 4.7 assists. Naz Reid rounds out the Timberwolves’ trio of double-digit scorers, while Rudy Gobert pulls down 10 rebounds per contest. As a team, the Timberwolves are hitting 39.8% of their shots from three-point range and converting 74.4% from the free-throw line. They’re also holding opponents to 31.3% shooting from beyond the arc and averaging 41 rebounds each game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/17/24 Chicago Bulls 125-123 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 04/01/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 101-109 Chicago Bulls NBA 02/07/24 Chicago Bulls 129-123 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 10/20/23 Chicago Bulls 105-114 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 03/18/23 Chicago Bulls 139-131 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL