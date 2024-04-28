اتحاد العاصمة نظرة عامة
الترتيب
الرابطة الجزائرية المحترفة الأولى
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|10
|أولمبي الشلف
|27
|9
|7
|11
|25
|26
|-1
|34
|11
|وفاق سطيف
|26
|7
|9
|10
|26
|30
|-4
|30
|12
|اتحاد العاصمة
|22
|6
|11
|5
|22
|18
|4
|29
|13
|مستقبل بلدية الرويسات
|26
|7
|8
|11
|26
|32
|-6
|29
|14
|نادي بارادو
|26
|6
|3
|17
|27
|43
|-16
|21
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Nel mese di agosto 1920 nasce il Football Club Empoli e la sezione calcistica Unione Sportiva Empolese: dopo il torneo di San Miniato le due squadre si fondono per dare vita all'attuale squadra toscana.
L'imprenditore Fabrizio Corsi è il presidente dell'Empoli. Nato in città, fa parte di una famiglia attiva in regione nel settore dell'industria della pelle e dell'alta moda. A 31 anni, nel 1991, ha acquistato il club.
L'Empoli gioca le partite casalinghe nello stadio dedicato a Carlo Castellani, morto prematuramente nel 1944 al campo di concentramento di Gusen. Dal 2023 l'impianto viene chiamato anche Computer Gross, in virtù della partnership con l'azienda.
Lo stadio Castellani, impianto che ospita le partite interne dell'Empoli, può contenere 16.800 spettatori. In particolare la struttura è formata da due tribune fisse e da due curve in prefabbricato.
Promosso in Serie A per la prima volta nel 1996/1997, l'Empoli non ha mai vinto un trofeo. Il miglior risultato in campionato della squadra toscana è il settimo posto della stagione 2006/2007.
L'Empoli gioca in azzurro in virtù del colore del gonfalone cittadino. Il colore domina nel simbolo della città toscana sin dagli anni '20 del secolo scorso.
Francesco 'Ciccio' Tavano è il giocatore che ha segnato più goal con la maglia dell'Empoli. In 312 partite disputate con il club toscano, l'ex attaccante ha siglato 120 reti nelle varie competizioni.
Davide Moro è il giocatore che ha disputato più partite con la maglia dell'Empoli. L'ex centrocampista ha messo insieme 325 partite nei vari tornei. Il record in Serie A è invece di Buscè con 164.
Rispetto ad altre squadre di Serie A e in generale professionistiche, l'Empoli non ha svariati soprannomi, se non il colore della maglia conc ui gioca, ovvero gli azzurri.
L'Empoli ha giocato la sua storia soprattutto tra Serie B, Serie C e Serie A, ma diverse decine di fa ha militato anche in Serie D. L'ultima annata in quarta serie (sette in totale) è del 1963.
L'Empoli ha giocato in Europa solamente una volta nella sua storia, ovvero al termine della stagione 2006/2007. Dopo il settimo posto del torneo, giocò infatti il primo turno di Coppa UEFA/Europa League.
Torò Di Natale è il giocatore dell'Empoli con più partite con la Nazionale italiana, 4. Hanno dato il proprio contributo nel corso della storia anche Maccarone e Valdifiori, rispettivamente con due e una gara. Rugani è stato convocati ai tempi del club toscano, senza però esordire.
Nonostante non abbia mai vinto un torneo con la prima squadra, l'Empoli ha comunque conquistato delle competizioni giovanili. I toscani hanno fatto loro due Campionati Primavera, una Coppa Italia di categoria e un torneo Viareggio.
Gaetano Salvemini, alla guida dell'Empoli tra il 1978 e il 1981 e di nuovo dal 1985 al 1988, ha il record di panchine nella storia del club toscano, 200.
Luca Antonini e Felice Piccolo sono gli unici giocatori riusciti a segnare un goal con la maglia dell'Empoli in Europa, nella Coppa UEFA annata 2007/2008.