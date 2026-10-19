US Gregorienne 35 نظرة عامة

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi confirmed left-back Destiny Udogie will miss Saturday's derby against Chelsea through injury. The Italian manager also praised Chelsea's attacking triumvirate of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer as among the best in Europe.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is a major doubt for Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to Chelsea following his sensational goalscoring return against Coventry City. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he is reluctant to take risks with the 29-year-old amid a crowded injury list.