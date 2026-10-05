Ribadesella CF نظرة عامة

'It's better here!' - Chelsea flop told Camara to snub Blues transfer

Former Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has revealed that he actively encouraged Lamine Camara to turn down a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. The Monaco star emerged as a primary target for the Blues as they searched for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, but a deal famously collapsed at the final hour. However, the Blues are expected to return for the Senegal international in January, with Premier League rivals Liverpool also monitoring his situation.