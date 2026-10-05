Ribadesella CF نظرة عامة

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Ansu Fati nears Monaco return after injury layoff

Ansu Fati is closing in on his long-awaited return to competitive football for Monaco this weekend after overcoming a frustrating calf problem sustained during pre-season. The Spanish forward could make his first official appearance of the campaign against Toulouse at Stade Louis-II, handing his side a major boost ahead of a demanding fixture schedule.

A. FatiMonaco vs Toulouse
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'It's better here!' - Chelsea flop told Camara to snub Blues transfer

Former Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has revealed that he actively encouraged Lamine Camara to turn down a high-profile move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. The Monaco star emerged as a primary target for the Blues as they searched for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, but a deal famously collapsed at the final hour. However, the Blues are expected to return for the Senegal international in January, with Premier League rivals Liverpool also monitoring his situation.

ChelseaL. Camara
المزيد
October 2026
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الترتيب

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5Rennes crestRennes531189-110
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