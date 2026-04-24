FC Hirtzfelden نظرة عامة

FC Hirtzfelden

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Poland v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Lewandowski 'sangat terpukul' atas meninggalnya asisten pelatih Polandia

Robert Lewandowski dikabarkan sangat terpukul atas kematian tragis dan mendadak asisten pelatih Polandia, Jacek Magiera. Penyerang Barcelona itu, yang duduk di bangku cadangan saat timnya menang 4-1 atas Espanyol dalam laga derby Sabtu lalu, menyampaikan ucapan belasungkawa yang tulus melalui media sosial untuk rekan kerja dan sahabat lamanya tersebut. Pria berusia 49 tahun itu meninggal secara tragis setelah jatuh sakit saat sedang jogging.

R. LewandowskiBarcelona
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League

Kulusevski 'seperti bintang' yang akan mengangkat performa Swedia di Piala Dunia

Dejan Kulusevski melontarkan pernyataan tegas kepada para pesaingnya di level internasional saat ia memasuki tahap akhir proses rehabilitasi yang melelahkan. Pemain sayap Tottenham ini belum tampil sejak Mei 2025 setelah mengalami cedera tempurung lutut kanan, namun meski partisipasinya di Piala Dunia masih belum pasti, ia menolak untuk menurunkan ekspektasinya terhadap kampanye Swedia di musim panas nanti.

D. KulusevskiWorld Cup
Poland v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

Apakah Lewandowski akan pensiun? Bintang Polandia itu memberi isyarat setelah kekecewaan di Piala Dunia

Karier internasional Robert Lewandowski yang gemilang tampaknya akan segera berakhir secara mendadak setelah Polandia menelan kekalahan telak dari Swedia dalam final babak play-off Piala Dunia 2026. Penyerang veteran Barcelona itu terlihat menangis di lapangan usai kekalahan tipis tersebut, yang secara resmi mengubur harapan negara itu untuk lolos ke turnamen dunia yang akan digelar di Amerika Utara.

R. LewandowskiSweden vs Poland
FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-SWE-POL

Lewandowski menahan air mata setelah Gyokeres mengakhiri impiannya di Piala Dunia

Impian Robert Lewandowski untuk tampil di Piala Dunia terakhirnya pupus secara tragis setelah Polandia menelan kekalahan dramatis dalam laga play-off melawan Swedia di Stockholm. Meskipun tim asuhan Jan Urban tampil gigih, gol di menit-menit akhir dari Viktor Gyokeres memastikan tempat Swedia di ajang sepak bola dunia musim panas ini, sehingga striker Barcelona berusia 37 tahun, Lewandowski, tampak sangat terpukul saat peluit akhir dibunyikan.

R. LewandowskiWorld Cup
World Cup missing stars GFX

Bintang-bintang ternama yang gagal lolos ke Piala Dunia 2026

Kini tinggal lebih dari dua bulan lagi menjelang putaran final Piala Dunia 2026 di Amerika Serikat, Kanada, dan Meksiko, dengan ke-48 tim telah dipastikan lolos setelah selesainya berbagai babak play-off selama jeda internasional bulan Maret. Semua tim favorit pra-turnamen berhasil lolos dari babak kualifikasi, termasuk Spanyol, Brasil, Inggris, Prancis, dan juara bertahan Argentina.

AnalysisWorld Cup
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الترتيب

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Apuestas destacadas

Mercados de apuestas del Barcelona y de España tras la lesión de Yamal
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

Fifteen players from the Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel cricket team formed the Aston Villa Football Club in the 1870s.

Aston Villa are owned by V Sports, a joint venture between billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens. Atairos, an investment company based in the UK, became a minority partner of V Sports in April 2024.

Aston Villa play all their home games at the Villa Park since 1897.

Villa Park has a capacity of over 42,000 and has hosted more FA Cup semi-final games than any other stadium in history.

Aston Villa have won 22 titles throughout their history, including seven English top-flight titles, one European Cup (now known as the Champions League), and seven FA Cups.

Aston Villa have won seven top-flight titles, but have failed to clinch a league trophy in the Premier League era. They last won the first division in the 1980-81 season.

Former Scottish left-back Charlie Aitken has made the most appearances for Aston Villa, featuring in 660 games for the club from 1961 to 1975.

One of the greatest players to ever play for Aston Villa, Billy Walker is the club's record goalscorer of all-time with 244 goals to his name.

Jack Grealish, Dwight Yorke, Emiliano Martinez, Gordon Cowans, and Gareth Barry are among the most respectable players in Aston Villa history, with the club also luring legends like Peter Schmeichel and Paul McGrath.

Steven Gerrard, Steve Bruce, Gerard Houllier and Unai Emery are among the big names to have led Aston Villa during its illustrious history.

Aston Villa are famously known as The Villans. The name 'Villa' is derived from the Villa Cross Wesleyan Church, whose former cricket club passed on the name to the club.

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