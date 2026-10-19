EP Manosque نظرة عامة

Real Mallorca goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury when part of a dining room structure collapsed at the club's training ground. The veteran shot-stopper was struck before morning training on Monday, prompting medical checks as doctors kept him under observation ahead of the team's upcoming Segunda Division fixture.
RB Leipzig have taken the dramatic decision to sack head coach Ole Werner after just one season in charge at the Red Bull Arena. In a bold move by the Bundesliga side, former Bayern Munich and Argentina defender Martin Demichelis has been selected as the man to lead the club forward.
The European football season is almost over. Just one game remains - the Champions League final, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to do battle in Budapest on Saturday. Both sides come into the game having won their own domestic titles, with PSG looking to defend the crown they won for the first time last season, while the Gunners are aiming to secure their first European Cup.
Albanian international Marash Kumbulla has provided a fascinating insight into the challenge of defending against the world's best attackers. Currently on loan at Mallorca from Roma, the centre-back has experienced the unique difficulty of facing both Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's superstar Kylian Mbappe.
Marash Kumbulla has opened up on his time working under Jose Mourinho at Roma, revealing the defensive “smart” tricks he learned from the Portuguese coach. The defender also explained how Mourinho’s mood changed dramatically after defeats, while recalling the support he received during a serious injury lay-off.