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EP Manosque

EP Manosque نظرة عامة

Euro Player of the Year GFX

RANKED: Top 50 players of the European season

The European football season is almost over. Just one game remains - the Champions League final, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to do battle in Budapest on Saturday. Both sides come into the game having won their own domestic titles, with PSG looking to defend the crown they won for the first time last season, while the Gunners are aiming to secure their first European Cup.

OpinionChampions League
Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe 2025-26

'Absurd' Yamal always a second ahead as comparison with Mbappe made

Albanian international Marash Kumbulla has provided a fascinating insight into the challenge of defending against the world's best attackers. Currently on loan at Mallorca from Roma, the centre-back has experienced the unique difficulty of facing both Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's superstar Kylian Mbappe.

L. YamalK. Mbappe
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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مارسيليا ايندومي badge
مارسيليا ايندومي
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المزيد

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3Eibar crestEibar117132013722
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4Granada crestGranada116231814420
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5Mallorca crestMallorca11542136719
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6Sporting Gijon crestSporting Gijon10613119219
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7Girona crestGirona10532179818
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Pronóstico y Apuestas LaLiga | 25/10/26
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