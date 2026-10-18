هورويا نظرة عامة

'Trust me!' - Alonso explains Estevao absence in Carabao Cup

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has urged patience regarding the development of Estevao after the teenage sensation was again left on the sidelines during the Blues' Carabao Cup exit against Liverpool. Despite growing clamour from the Stamford Bridge faithful to see more of the Brazilian forward, Alonso insists that the player is still adapting to the unique physical requirements of English football.