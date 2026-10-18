هورويا نظرة عامة

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Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Ngumoha eyes Arsenal clash after cup win

Liverpool's sensational youngster Rio Ngumoha has shifted his focus to the upcoming Premier League battle against Arsenal following a high-stakes victory at Anfield. The Reds secured their spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a tense penalty shootout win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

R. NgumohaArsenal
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Mamardashvili: Liverpool penalty notes 'were WRONG'

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has made the shock revelation that the tactical notes provided by the club's coaching staff were completely incorrect during their Carabao Cup shootout win over Chelsea. The Georgian international became the hero at Anfield despite the data failure, proving that sometimes raw instinct outweighs even the most detailed pre-match preparation.

G. MamardashviliChelsea
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Alonso provides Lacroix injury update after Chelsea cup exit

Chelsea’s injury problems have gone from bad to worse after Maxence Lacroix was forced to withdraw during their Carabao Cup showdown against Liverpool. The French defender appeared to suffer a hamstring issue during the first half at Anfield, adding further strain to Xabi Alonso’s already depleted squad.

M. LacroixChelsea
imago-sport-1083474230.jpg

'Trust me!' - Alonso explains Estevao absence in Carabao Cup

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has urged patience regarding the development of Estevao after the teenage sensation was again left on the sidelines during the Blues' Carabao Cup exit against Liverpool. Despite growing clamour from the Stamford Bridge faithful to see more of the Brazilian forward, Alonso insists that the player is still adapting to the unique physical requirements of English football.

EstevaoX. Alonso
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October 2026
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