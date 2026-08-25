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صباح نظرة عامة

Bradley Barcola Liverpool GFX

Barcola can become a global star by leaving PSG for Liverpool

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionLiverpool
Arsenal FC v Como Calcio - Pre-Season Friendly

Ex-Arsenal star Willian warns Gabriel Jesus against Brazil return

Former Arsenal winger Willian has advised Gabriel Jesus against returning to Brazilian football amid growing uncertainty over the forward's future in north London. With Palmeiras closely monitoring his situation before the transfer window shuts, the 38-year-old urged his compatriot to resolve his position and continue playing in the Premier League.

TransfersG. Jesus
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2026-27 Hull

Rashford rejects Arsenal transfer to stay at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has made a dramatic U-turn on his future, ruling out a shock transfer to Arsenal before Deadline Day. The forward was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but has now firmly decided against joining a direct Premier League rival, choosing instead to stay and fight for his place in the current squad.

M. RashfordManchester United
Julian Alvarez

Man City look to hijack Arsenal's Alvarez transfer deal

Manchester City have made a surprise entry into the intense transfer race for Julian Alvarez. The English champions are exploring a sensational loan return for the Argentine striker, actively looking to hijack Arsenal's massive proposed deal for the Atletico Madrid star in the frantic final days of the summer transfer window.

J. AlvarezManchester City
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August 2026
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