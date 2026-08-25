صباح نظرة عامة

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.
Former Arsenal winger Willian has advised Gabriel Jesus against returning to Brazilian football amid growing uncertainty over the forward's future in north London. With Palmeiras closely monitoring his situation before the transfer window shuts, the 38-year-old urged his compatriot to resolve his position and continue playing in the Premier League.
Julian Alvarez has categorically rejected a return to Manchester City despite Enzo Maresca's side expressing interest in re-signing the Atletico Madrid striker. The Argentine remains locked in a tense summer transfer saga as he prioritises staying in Spain over moving back to the Premier League.
Marcus Rashford has made a dramatic U-turn on his future, ruling out a shock transfer to Arsenal before Deadline Day. The forward was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but has now firmly decided against joining a direct Premier League rival, choosing instead to stay and fight for his place in the current squad.
Manchester City have made a surprise entry into the intense transfer race for Julian Alvarez. The English champions are exploring a sensational loan return for the Argentine striker, actively looking to hijack Arsenal's massive proposed deal for the Atletico Madrid star in the frantic final days of the summer transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur have officially entered the race to sign Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, joining Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City in a high-stakes pursuit. Spurs are eager to add one more attacking weapon to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad before the summer transfer window slams shut.