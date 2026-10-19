ESAP Metz نظرة عامة

Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive Champions League form has been overshadowed by a catastrophic injury list following their recent 4-2 victory over Barcelona. Luis Enrique faces a massive selection headache as three key starters are now unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures.
Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.
Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Dani Olmo is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Spanish playmaker sustained a muscle problem during the Catalan club's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and will now miss a crucial run of fixtures for Hansi Flick's side.
Real Betis midfielder Facundo Bernal has been slapped with a four-game suspension following a fiery clash with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal. The Uruguayan was sent off after headbutting the teenager during a dramatic 5-2 defeat at the weekend.