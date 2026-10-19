ESAP Metz نظرة عامة

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ESAP Metz

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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Ronaldo backs Kvaratskhelia after ACL blow

Cristiano Ronaldo has led the global football community in offering support to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the winger's devastating knee injury. The Paris Saint-Germain star is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a scan confirmed the worst possible news for the Ligue 1 giants.

C. RonaldoK. Kvaratskhelia
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONA

Olmo ruled out of El Clasico for Barca

Barcelona have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Dani Olmo is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Spanish playmaker sustained a muscle problem during the Catalan club's 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, and will now miss a crucial run of fixtures for Hansi Flick's side.

D. OlmoReal Madrid
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
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ESAP Metz
ESA
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مارنافال
MAR
المزيد

الترتيب

1. Division crest1. Division

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
12Moss crestMoss2785144056-1629
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ت
ف
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ف
13Sogndal crestSogndal2776144460-1627
ف
ت
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خ
14Sandnes Ulf crestSandnes Ulf2775153754-1726
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خ
ت
ت
خ
15Aasane crestAasane2765163761-2422
خ
خ
ف
خ
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16Raufoss crestRaufoss2762193071-4120
خ
خ
ت
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المزيد

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PSG vs Barcelona Predictions: European giants to serve up a goal fest
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