'A magical thing for us!' – Jobe Bellingham reveals secret power behind Borussia Dortmund's Champions League surge

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Jobe Bellingham lauded the influence of the Yellow Wall after Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Champions League. Goals from Fabio Silva and Konstantinos Karetsas earned BVB their third win of the league phase.

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Dortmund edge Betis in tense European clash

Borussia Dortmund secured their third victory of the UEFA Champions League league phase with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park. Niko Kovac's side broke the deadlock early in the second half through Fabio Silva before Aitor Ruibal leveled for the visitors.

However, 17-year-old substitute Konstantinos Karetsas struck the decisive game-winner in the 72nd minute to seal all three points.

The victory came at a cost for BVB, as forward Serhou Guirassy was forced off with a foot injury inside the opening half-hour.

Bellingham hails magical impact of Yellow Wall

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Jobe Bellingham reflected on the team's second-half resurgence and praised the home supporters for driving BVB over the line. "It was a tough game right from the start. We knew how good they are, so we were aware of the danger they posed, and they were really good with the ball," Bellingham explained.

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"They have some very technically skilled players. We were able to keep up with them, and in the second half we just kept getting better and better."

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"It feels like we swept them off the field with the help of the crowd. Attacking toward the Yellow Wall is a magical thing for us in the Champions League," the Englishman added.

Veerman echoes praise for Signal Iduna Park atmosphere

Midfielder Joey Veerman also highlighted the crucial role played by the 81,365 sold-out crowd in helping Dortmund navigate a challenging contest against the Spanish side. "I'm really happy. We had the game under control for seventy minutes. It was a well-deserved victory and a big step for us," Veerman noted.

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"I've been in Dortmund for three months now. Today's atmosphere was just incredible again," the midfielder added.

Their comments underlined the fortress-like environment at Signal Iduna Park as Kovac's men continue to build momentum in Europe.

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Black & Yellow maintain strong Champions League position

The result keeps Borussia Dortmund firmly on track in the Champions League league phase as they continue to demonstrate clinical efficiency in front of goal.

Kovac will now await medical updates regarding Guirassy's foot injury ahead of upcoming domestic and continental fixtures.

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Dortmund will look to build on this momentum and capitalise on their strong home record in their next European outing.