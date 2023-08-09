หลีกทางรายา! อาร์เซนอลปล่อย’เทอร์เนอร์’ซบฟอเรสต์

ทัพปืนใหญ่ปล่อยนายประตูสหรัฐฯย้ายไปร่วมทีมเจ้าป่าแบบถาวร

อาร์เซนอล ประกาศปล่อยตัว แมตต์ เทอร์เนอร์ ย้ายไปร่วมทีม น็อตติ้งแฮม ฟอเรสต์ อย่างเป็นทางการ

นายประตูวัย 29 ปีเพิ่งย้ายมาร่วมทีมปืนใหญ่เพียงฤดูกาลเดียวเท่านั้น ทว่าไม่สามารถแย่งชิงตำแหน่งมือหนึ่งมาจาก อารอน แรมส์เดล ได้ โดยเขาลงสนามไปทั้งหมด 7 นัดในเกมอย่างเป็นทางการให้กับทีมของ มิเกล อาร์เตต้า

อ่านบทความต่อด้านล่าง

หลังจาก ปืนใหญ่ ใกล้คว้าตัว ดาบิด รายา นายประตู เบรนท์ฟอร์ด ด้วยค่าตัวราว 30 ล้านปอนด์ มาชิงตำแหน่งมือหนึ่งกับ แรมส์เดล ทำให้ อาร์เซนอล ปล่อย เทอร์เนอร์ ไปเฝ้าเสาในถิ่นซิตี้ กราวด์ ด้วยค่าตัว 10 ล้านปอนด์

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's decision to offload Turner comes amid their pursuit of Brentford shot-stopper David Raya, who has reportedly agreed a £30m ($38m) move to the Emirates. Raya will be expected to compete with Ramsdale for the No.1 spot in Mikel Arteta's lineup when the new season gets underway, with Turner's services no longer required.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Incredibly, Turner could now be in line to make his debut for Forest against his former club, with Arsenal set to welcome Steve Cooper's side to the Emirates for their 2023-24 Premier League opener on Saturday.