Cusco FC Descripción general

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Khadija Shaw Man City Women composite

Le triplé record de Shaw propulse City vers le titre de la WSL

Le triplé historique de Khadija Shaw a permis à Manchester City de s'imposer largement 5-2 face à Tottenham samedi, permettant ainsi aux leaders de la Super League féminine de conserver leur avance de sept points en tête du classement à seulement quatre journées de la fin. Il n'a fallu que 21 minutes à Shaw après le coup d'envoi, et 13 minutes entre chaque but, pour réaliser son triplé, établissant ainsi deux nouveaux records de la compétition. À cela se sont ajoutés un but de Kerolin et un but contre son camp d'Amanda Nilden, permettant à City de rebondir après le match nul décevant de la semaine dernière à Aston Villa.

Player ratingsWSL Série printemps
Khiara Keating Man City GFX

Keating doit saisir cette occasion rare avec Manchester City pour s'imposer au sein des Lionesses

Il y a moins de deux ans, Khiara Keating semblait avoir le monde à ses pieds. À 19 ans, elle s'était imposée comme gardienne titulaire de Manchester City, avait été sélectionnée pour la première fois en équipe nationale senior d'Angleterre et, à l'issue de la saison 2023-2024, était devenue la plus jeune joueuse de l'histoire à remporter le Gant d'or de la Super League féminine. Et pourtant, dimanche, elle n'a disputé que son troisième match de championnat de la saison en cours, après avoir été écartée de l'équipe senior des Lionesses le mois dernier en raison d'un manque de temps de jeu.

AnalysisAngleterre
Khadija Shaw Man City HIC

Shaw reste muet alors que Manchester City, leader de la WSL, se contente d'un match nul sans relief

La marche vers le titre de la Super League féminine de Manchester City a connu un léger coup d'arrêt dimanche, les leaders incontestés ayant été tenus en échec 0-0 par Aston Villa. L'équipe d'Andree Jeglertz a peiné à se créer des occasions face à la défense la plus perméable du championnat, et sans les excellents arrêts de Khiara Keating, elle aurait très bien pu essuyer sa troisième défaite de la saison.

Player ratingsK. Shaw
Khadija Shaw Man City Women 2025-26

Manchester City « proche » d'un nouvel accord pour Shaw alors que Chelsea s'intéresse à lui

Manchester City serait « sur le point » de conclure un nouvel accord avec son attaquante vedette Khadija « Bunny » Shaw, juste un jour après que la meilleure buteuse de la Super League féminine ait été associée à un transfert vers son rival Chelsea. Le contrat de Shaw expire cet été, mais il semble qu'elle restera à Manchester, malgré l'intérêt des Blues de Londres.

Chelsea FC WomenWSL Série printemps
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Preguntas frecuentes

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.

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