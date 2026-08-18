Arsenal have not done it since the 1930s: Arteta prepares for the biggest challenge

Mikel Arteta wants more. Fresh off Arsenal's Premier League triumph last season, the Spaniard has vowed to keep building, pledging to turn the Gunners into the "best club in the world".

The London side lifted the league trophy for the first time in 22 years, then moved swiftly in the market to defend it, signing prominent names such as Christian Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes. Arteta insists the club will keep chasing elite talent to take Arsenal to the summit.

Speaking to Sky Sports at a new season launch event ahead of Friday night's opener against Coventry, he laid out the vision. "The ambition of the club and the management is certainly focused on making Arsenal the best club in the world. To achieve that, you must have the best facilities, the most modern stadiums, the greatest fans, along with having the best squad and members in the world. These are the ones who decide matches and make the difference at the crucial moments."

He went on: "This is what we are trying to build with our current players, and with the new elements we are seeking to sign so that they make the real difference for Arsenal."

Arsenal go into the new campaign as favourites to retain their title, a status they underlined with an emphatic 3-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield. On carrying that tag, Arteta said: "I think this anticipation is part of the world of football, and I am completely comfortable with this situation. What really matters to me is when I look into my players' eyes and see that passion, determination and the desire to develop daily. This is the only thing I pay attention to."

No Arsenal side has retained the league crown since the 1930s. Arteta relishes the challenge of ending that wait. "It is an excellent opportunity that awaits us, and we are fully aware of the scale of effort required to achieve it. But I sense the ambition, the desire and the full conviction within the team in our ability to do it again."