Manchester City suffered a major blow before the start of the new season, after Belgian winger Jeremy Doku sustained a calf injury during a heavy 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Charity Shield match played on Sunday at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

New City manager Enzo Maresca hauled Doku off at half-time after signs of physical discomfort, and the winger has now been ruled out of the start of the 2026-2027 season.

He had put in a modest first-half display before the coaching staff sent on Jack Grealish for the second period.

According to the Belgian newspaper "Nieuwsblad", the injury to the 22-year-old could keep him off the pitch for "several weeks", a fresh blow to Manchester City's attacking plans so early in the campaign.

A gruelling World Cup raises City's concerns

Doku's physical condition is worrying City officials, who believe the current injury may be linked to the huge effort he put in with Belgium at the 2026 World Cup.

The winger endured a torrid time at the tournament in North America, hit by health and fitness problems that wrecked his readiness.

After Belgium's 1-1 draw with Egypt in the group stage, Doku contracted a severe viral infection. He was rushed to a hospital in Seattle, where he received oral cortisone treatment.

That treatment featured on the list of banned substances, but the player secured authorisation from FIFA before undergoing it.

Doku also missed the goalless draw with Iran after returning to England for the birth of his son "Brayze".

His troubles did not stop there. He picked up an ankle injury during the World Cup, which ended with Belgium's 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Spain.

Absence from the Premier League opener

All of this left Doku unable to prepare properly on his return to City training, and it has shown in his fitness and sharpness in recent weeks.

Maresca will be without the Belgian for City's Premier League opener, at home to Bournemouth next Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

The club hopes rest and treatment will help Doku recover fully and rediscover his best form in the coming months, especially as he has looked, since returning from the World Cup, to need more time to get up to speed.