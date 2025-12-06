Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team with the worst home record in the Premier League, takes on an inconsistent Manchester United side in the hope of salvaging their season.

The disgraceful fall of Wolves can be studied by every new Premier League club. From the riches of the Europa League knockout stages to potentially setting up the worst points record in the Premier League, the Midlands club has seen it all. After a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at home, they are winless in all competitions since October. Their last point in the Premier League was in October as well. They haven't even found the back of the net in five consecutive games. With their fixture run worsening, they can equal Sheffield United's worst-ever point tally by Christmas with two points. With more and more injuries and suspensions, they can hardly conjure a fight against Manchester United.

Boos rang around Old Trafford as the Red Devils frustratingly drew against West Ham. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring in the second half, but it was not enough as a late Soungoutou Magassa rebound held them back. It marked a second consecutive poor result at their home ground. Their hard-earned victory against Crystal Palace away from home did not translate to anything. If Ruben Amorim can not get a victory against Rob Page's Wolves, it will be a step forward and multiple steps backwards. With European places still within touching distance thanks to the volatile nature of the league, a run of good results will help the manager.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Key Matchups

Emmanuel Agbadou vs Matheus Cunha: Cunha returns to face his former side just five months after leaving them. Oh, how well Wolves could've used him had he stayed. Through injuries and poor periods, Cunha has endured a mixed start to life at Old Trafford. A goalscoring return will help his confidence. But Agbadou, who trained with Cunha for a season, will be well versed with his playbook to stop him.

Andre vs Bruno Fernandes: Just a few weeks ago, Fernandes was acing the deep midfielder role. But the defensive nous required took a large part of his offensive quality away. He hit the post against West Ham and shanked an effort wide late on. His creativity dropped too as he is frustrated with himself. Andre will add more fuel to that fire by snapping into tackles and pinching the ball away from Bruno.

Jorgen Strand Larsen vs Leny Yoro: Just over a season ago, Larsen was scoring for fun as he registered 14 goals in the Premier League. He excelled in Cunha's presence, but the Norwegian is struggling to even get shots off this time around. A severe lack of creativity around him is hampering him. Yoro will give him a tough time as he likes to close his man down and even run the channels with him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have lost only once in their previous five game. But the catch is, they have also won only once. A run of frustrating draws led to multiple lost points. They have to win against the worst side in the Premier League this season, or else Amorim will face severe heat. On the flipside, Wolves will be hoping to snatch a surprise victory. Having watched Grimsby Town pull an upset against the Red Devils, they will give the Red Devils a run for their money.

GOAL'S Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

Molineux will host the Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United on Monday, 08th December at 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 15:00 ET.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Team news & squads

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Getty Images

Joao Gomes picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Nottingham and triggered a one-game ban. He will join Daniel Bentley, Rodrigo Gomes, Leon Chiwome and Fernando Lopez, who are currently injured. Marshall Munetsi and Ladislav Krejci are also marked as doubts for this fixture.

Predicted Lineups: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, Munetsi, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hee-Chan

Manchester United team news

Getty Images

Cunha will be the main man against his former side. However, the injuries in defence will be a concern for Amorim. Matthijs de Ligt missed the West Ham clash due to a minor knock. But the manager expects the Dutch international to be fit again. Harry Maguire is still unavailable due to a knock, as Lisandro Martinez pushes for a start. There is plenty of voice from elsewhere about the harsh treatment of Kobbie Mainoo. The English midfielder can not get a game, even when the Red Devils are struggling to control the ball against inferior opponents. Benjamin Sesko is unavailable again as Joshua Zirkzree is set to start.

Predicted Lineup: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Wolves visited Old Trafford with an eye on a first league double over the Red Devils since the 1979-80 season. After a dire first half with no attacking intent, the game burst to life in the second. There were chances aplenty for both sides, but the net didn't bulge. Pablo Sarabia cracked the game open when he curled a sensational left-footed free kick in the 78th minute. It settled the contest as it was worthy of winning any game. The visitors saw out the result to celebrate a rare double against the tragic hosts.

Standings

