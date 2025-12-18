This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
Pranav Venkatesh

Tottenham vs Liverpool Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

An upbeat Liverpool can push Thomas Frank one step closer to the exit door by inflicting another home defeat on his Tottenham side.

Expect goals when the Premier League’s highest-scoring fixture returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Defending champions Liverpool will be seeking to continue their unbeaten run and condemn Tottenham to another home defeat.

Disaster might be an understatement to describe Tottenham’s away game at Nottingham Forest. Thomas Frank's side entered the City Ground on a two-game winning run and could've leapfrogged into the top half of the table with a win. But the Tricky Trees carved them apart as the Lilywhites imploded to a 3-0 loss. The humiliation raised further questions on Frank's ability to steer the club. The board backs the manager, but the fans have already turned on him. They lost three of their last five Premier League games and are conceding silly goals. Another dismal home performance might not bode well for the Danish manager.

After a storm rocked Liverpool, the defending champions showed their character by emerging unscathed. An away victory at Inter Milan showed grit and determination. Arne Slot then made up with Mohamed Salah as Hugo Ekitike led them to a solid yet unspectacular 2-0 win against Brighton at home. They are unbeaten in six games now and have finally stopped a run of poor losses. With Salah leaving for AFCON, the manager can pick his lineup without any drama and try tweaking his tactics. They beat Tottenham comprehensively in the league last time and will be looking to repeat those feats again.

Tottenham vs Liverpool last-minute tickets: How to buy

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will accept nothing but a victory when the defending champions visit them. Find your tickets at the stadium even at the last minute with StubHub.

READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur 2025-26 tickets: Ticket prices, hospitality & season ticket information

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. It can be livestreamed on Sky GO. NBC and Universo will be showing the game live in the US. Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV will live stream the game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online worldwide:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Key Matchups

Xavi Simons vs Florian Wirtz: The two former Bundesliga playmakers joined the Premier League with plenty of expectations and hefty price tags. They struggled to adjust to the pace and intensity of the league, and their quality was also mercilessly called into question. But the stars have turned it around of late. Simons opened his account for the Lilywhites recently and is growing in confidence. Although Wirtz has nothing to show in the goals and assists columns, his performances are slowly becoming integral to Liverpool's style of play. If they can swing the result in their side's favour, it will be an immense showing of quality.

Cristian Romero vs Hugo Ekitike: Ekitike was struck on three league goals after 13 games despite a fast start. But the French forward showed his true quality with back-to-back braces against Leeds and Brighton. He can be the main man when Salah is away for AFCON. Romero will be wary of the threat Ekitike possesses escpecially when he drops deep and during set pieces. Romero, too, boasts a goal-scoring threat for his side.

Federico Chiesa vs Djed Spence: With Salah away, Cody Gakpo injured and Dominik Szoboszlai recovering from a knock, this is the best opportunity for Chiesa to grab his first Premier League start of the season. The Italian is raring to go from the start and will make life difficult for any fullback with his persistence and creativity. He can make the right wing his own for a month or so if he manages to get past Spence and provide a spark for his side.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have fond memories of recent meetings with Tottenham. They will be primed to continue their upward trajectory against a Tottenham side that can barely stop themselves from making mistakes. Expect the visitors to turn up the heat and put Frank under even greater pressure.

GOAL'S Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham vs Liverpool kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the game on Saturday, 20th December 2025 at 17:30 GMT / 18:30 CET / 12:30 ET.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Team news & squads

Tottenham vs Liverpool Probable lineups

TottenhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLIV
1
G. Vicario
23
P. Porro
24
D. Spence
37
M. van de Ven
17
C. Romero
14
A. Gray
7
X. Simons
39
R. Kolo Muani
20
M. Kudus
30
R. Bentancur
9
Richarlison
1
A. Becker
26
A. Robertson
6
M. Kerkez
5
I. Konate
4
V. van Dijk
10
A. Mac Allister
7
F. Wirtz
38
R. Gravenberch
73
R. Ngumoha
17
C. Jones
22
H. Ekitike

4-2-3-1

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Tottenham team news

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier LeagueGetty Images

As Pape Sarr left for AFCON, Yves Bissouma will also be looking to join him once he recovers. Archie Gray was at fault for a goal against Nottingham, and the others in the middle aren't covering themselves in glory either. Frank can only pick his side and hope for an error-free outing from everyone. 

Predicted Lineups: Viacio; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Liverpool team news

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Salah's absence opens a world of possibilities for Slot. His 4-4-2 diamond can have both Alexander Isak and Ekitike up top with Wirtz in the free role. The impressive Curtis Jones can play on the left, giving Chiesa a rare start on the right. Although Joe Gomez picked up an injury, Conor Bradley is back in time to replace him right away. Jeremie Frimpong is also said to be close to full training. 

Predicted Lineups: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Chiesa, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

Form

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOT

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

7

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

All Liverpool needed was a point when Tottenham visited Anfield in April to seal their 20th league title. Former Red Dominic Solanke scored from a corner to deliver a twist on D-Day. However, Luis Diaz hit back for Liverpool almost immediately as they drew level. Alexis Mac Allister then started the party in the 24th minute when he scored a screamer. Gakpo's goal ended the game as a contest in the 34th minute. The Egyptian King delivered finishing touches when he scored in the 63rd minute and forced an own goal six minutes later. At 5-1, the stadium was ecstatic and exploded with joy as soon as the referee blew his final whistle, confirming Liverpool as the champions of England again.

Standings

Useful links

