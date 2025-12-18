Hugo Ekitike is ready to show he can become Liverpool's post-Mohamed Salah poster boy

Salah, though, wasn't just included; he contributed a very significant assist that not only allowed Hugo Ekitike to score the hosts' killer second goal - but also saw the winger break Wayne Rooney's record for the most direct goal involvements for a single club in Premier League history. It was, thus, a very timely reminder of just how much Salah has given to Liverpool - and how much he still has to offer, which is why, despite the best efforts of Jamie Carragher, the 33-year-old was applauded both onto and off the pitch.
However, Salah wasn't the only player serenaded at Anfield on Saturday. Ekitike's name also rang out around the ground when he was withdrawn due to cramp with 12 minutes remaining, which only served to show that there is no player better placed right now to lead the Liverpool attack while Salah is away - or succeed him as the club's poster boy.