When will Dominik Szoboszlai return? Liverpool star's recovery timeline revealed amid fears of serious injury

Szoboszlai exited Liverpool's victory over Brighton in the 83rd minute, having played the majority of the game at right-back after Joe Gomez had to be brought off himself in the first half.

Speaking after the game last weekend, manager Arne Slot revealed: "Dom, it was his ankle. It didn't look great when I just saw him. But he has unbelievable mentality so let's hope for the best."

On Gomez, the Dutchman added: "If I have a player who goes off with a muscle injury like Joe, that's normally not a positive thing. I would not expect him to be in the squad next week [at Tottenham Hotspur]. But sometimes you get a positive surprise.

"People now maybe understand a bit better why I was always so cautious not to play him so many games. I assume many people thought, 'If you have a defender, if you have a right full-back, why don't you play him?'"