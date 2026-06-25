How to get South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 tickets: World Cup prices, Los Angeles fixture information, last-minute sales & more

History is guaranteed to be made in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 as South Africa and Canada look to battle eachother to win a spot in the Round of 16.

Co-hosts Canada clinched their first-ever World Cup knockout berth after a spirited group campaign. South Africa captured the world's attention with a dramatic 1-0 victory against South Korea to secure progress.

When is South Africa vs Canada World Cup kick-off?

The high-stakes elimination match will take place at the state-of-the-art Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-off is scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

How to buy South Africa vs Canada World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do South Africa vs Canada World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

South Africa vs Canada World Cup: Everything you need to know

South Africa vs Canada Form

South Africa vs Canada: Recent Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

South Africa vs Canada Standings