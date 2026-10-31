How to watch Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

The Washington Commanders host the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) in an all-NFC East clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20pm GMT on Monday, November 2).

After a 2-0 start to the season, Philadelphia have now slipped to a dismal 2-5. They take on a Washington (1-4-1) who are winless in three previous match-ups with fellow NFC East rivals, including a 24-22 loss to the Eagles back in Week 1.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

In the US:

NBC / Peacock / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles are navigating an extreme injury crisis that has completely reconfigured their offense.

Quarterback : Franchise star Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to blood clots. Third-year traditional pocket passer Tanner McKee gets his third consecutive start under center.

: Franchise star Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to blood clots. Third-year traditional pocket passer Tanner McKee gets his third consecutive start under center. Running Back : In a major boost, All-Pro back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) has been cleared to play despite missing mid-week practices. However, he is expected to operate on a limited snap count. Backups Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are on IR, leaving the team heavily reliant on a thinned backfield rotation.

: In a major boost, All-Pro back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) has been cleared to play despite missing mid-week practices. However, he is expected to operate on a limited snap count. Backups Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are on IR, leaving the team heavily reliant on a thinned backfield rotation. Wide Receivers & Special Teams : The passing game is missing critical weapons. Co-star DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have both been officially ruled OUT. Rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon will serve as the primary target. Dynamic punt returner Britain Covey (knee) is also OUT.

: The passing game is missing critical weapons. Co-star DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have both been officially ruled OUT. Rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon will serve as the primary target. Dynamic punt returner Britain Covey (knee) is also OUT. Defense & Line: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) and backup cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) are OUT. On a positive note, edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. returns after clearing concussion protocol.

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders return from their bye week relatively fresher but were dealt devastating blows to their core lines during practice week.

Defensive Line Meltdown : Star defensive tackle Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury during Friday’s practice and has been ruled OUT. He is expected to face an extended stint on injured reserve. With fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) already ruled OUT, Washington's interior defensive front is heavily depleted. Rotational lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is questionable but may be rushed into a larger role.

: Star defensive tackle Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury during Friday’s practice and has been ruled OUT. He is expected to face an extended stint on injured reserve. With fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) already ruled OUT, Washington's interior defensive front is heavily depleted. Rotational lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) is questionable but may be rushed into a larger role. Offensive Missing Pieces : Franchise wideout Terry McLaurin remains on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. Fill-in starting receiver Treylon Burks (foot) and number two tight end John Bates (shoulder) are officially listed as Questionable, potentially forcing Dyami Brown into heavier targets alongside Stefon Diggs. Leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on IR, shifting the ground burden heavily onto veteran Austin Ekeler.

: Franchise wideout Terry McLaurin remains on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. Fill-in starting receiver Treylon Burks (foot) and number two tight end John Bates (shoulder) are officially listed as Questionable, potentially forcing Dyami Brown into heavier targets alongside Stefon Diggs. Leading rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt is on IR, shifting the ground burden heavily onto veteran Austin Ekeler. Quarterback: Rookie Jayden Daniels is fully healthy and unlisted on the final game status after nursing a minor elbow issue earlier in the week.

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks