How to watch Washington Commanders vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Northwest Stadium

The Washington Commanders host New York Giants at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland), in an all-NFC East encounter, during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

How to watch Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

In the US:

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Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders' injury report is heavily congested, particularly affecting their wide receiving corps.

Quarterback : Jayden Daniels logged a full practice on Thursday and is fully expected to start. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Wide Receivers : Star receivers Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Their availability for Sunday is in serious jeopardy.

Offensive Line : Guard/Center Nick Allegretti (hip/Achilles) downgraded from limited on Wednesday to Did Not Participate (DNP) on Thursday.

Defense & Special Teams : Safety Nick Cross (illness) was limited on Thursday after registering a full practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) were both limited but are tracking toward playing. On a positive note, the 21-day return window has been opened for defensive end Deatrich Wise, cornerback Trey Amos, and running back Jeremy McNichols.

New York Giants Team News

The Giants received an encouraging boost on Thursday as several key targets returned to the field in a limited capacity.

Wide Receivers : Star rookie Malik Nabers (knee) upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. However, Braxton Berrios was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot/ankle injury requiring surgery.

Offensive Line : Elite left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) also returned to a limited practice on Thursday after logging a DNP the day prior.

Running Backs : Najee Harris missed practice on Thursday due to a non-injury related personal matter. Cam Skattebo (shoulder) remains limited and has been wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Defense & Tight Ends : Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) and safety Jason Pinnock (concussion) both sat out of practice again on Thursday, putting their game-day statuses in doubt. Tight end Isaiah Likely (knee/groin) was limited for a second consecutive day. Cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) remains a full participant and is completely locked in.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks