Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NFL
Washington CommandersWashington Commanders
Northwest Stadium
Los Angeles RamsLos Angeles Rams
Stream live with a 7-day free DAZN NFL Game Pass trial
Rob Norcup
Assisted by

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: Rams set to field both Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald, Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as kick-off time and team news

Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Washington Commanders will host the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Washington (2-4-1) remain at home following a dominant 'Monday Night Football' win over NFC East rivals, Philadelphia, and they'll be glad, as they are still winless on the road this season. The Rams (4-4) arrive in Maryland on the back of two consecutive successes.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Washington Commanders vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders were buzzing after their win over the Eagles, but it came at a catastrophic cost to their roster depth.

  • Defensive Line Devastation: The Commanders officially placed both starting defensive tackles, Daron Payne (Jones fracture) and Javon Kinlaw (MCL surgery), on Injured Reserve (IR) with season-ending diagnoses. With a heavily depleted front, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle is also nursing a shoulder injury and was Limited in practice. Rookie Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton practiced fully as the team opened his 21-day window to return from a pectoral injury, providing a glimmer of hope.
  • Backfield Carousel: Running back Jeremy McNichols was also placed on IR this week with a severe foot injury. With primary back Jacory Croskey-Merritt already on IR with a groin injury, the Commanders claimed Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle to patch up the running game.
  • Passing Game Concerns: With star receiver Terry McLaurin already out for the season (torn patellar tendon), Treylon Burks missed practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. Stefon Diggs took a veteran rest day but remains the offense's top focus. Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and guard Sam Cosmi (knee) were both Limited.
  • Quarterback Status: Jayden Daniels was a Full Participant in practice as he manages his lingering left elbow injury.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

The Rams maybe aiming to claim a third straight victory, but they are dealing with what coach Sean McVay described as the most tumultuous revolving door of injuries in his tenure.

  • Secondary Deflated: Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson is officially out for the season and heading to IR following shoulder surgery. Compounding this, fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) and safety Kam Curl (foot) both missed practice on Wednesday. The Rams will heavily lean on Josh Wallace and former Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to patch the secondary.
  • The Return of Myles Garrett: In major positive news for the Rams' pass rush, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice in a limited capacity.
  • Offensive Line & Weapons: Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and running back Ronnie Rivers (calf) also returned to practice from IR. However, starting tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) missed practice, and guard Steve Avila (hamstring) was Limited.
  • Quarterback Status: Matthew Stafford practiced fully despite dealing with right arm/elbow soreness, which he dismissed as standard mid-season wear-and-tear.
Washington Commanders
WAS

Form

Los Angeles Rams
LA

All Games

Washington Commanders
WAS
27
10
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
W
San Francisco 49ers
SF
23
17
Washington Commanders
WAS
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
27
New York Giants
NYG
D
Washington Commanders
WAS
13
30
Indianapolis Colts
IND
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
33
31
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
W
Matches played5
Points scored117

All Games

Los Angeles Rams
LA
24
9
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
W
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
21
35
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Los Angeles Rams
LA
16
18
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
34
37
Buffalo Bills
BUF
L
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
20
24
Los Angeles Rams
LA
W
Matches played5
Points scored133

Head to Head

Washington Commanders
Draw
Los Angeles Rams
2
0
3
NFL
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
28
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
20
FT
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
10
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
30
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
20
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
FT
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
24
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
10
FT
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
0
Los Angeles Rams badge
Los Angeles Rams
LA
24
FT
81Points scored112

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google