Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoTurkiye
Los Angeles Stadium
team-logoUSA
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Turkiye vs USA: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Turkiye vs USA
Turkiye
USA
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

Digitalb

DigitAlb

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Andorra

DAZN

DAZN

Angola

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv

Anguilla

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Antigua and Barbuda

Flow Sports

Flow Sports

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Fast TV

Aruba

Telearuba

Telearuba

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF

ORF

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

İctimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Caribbean

Bahrain

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

T Sports

T Sports

Barbados

CBC

CBC Barbados

Belarus

Sport TV

Homepage Unavailable

Belgium

RTBF (Auvio)

RTBF Auvio

Belize

Nexgen

Homepage Unavailable

Benin

New World TV

New World TV

Bermuda

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Botswana

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Botswana

Brazil

Globo (SporTV)

Globoplay

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Brunei Darussalam

RTB

RTB Go

Bulgaria

BNT

Bulgarian National Television

Burkina Faso

New World TV

New World TV

Burundi

StarTimes

StarTimes

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Hang Meas

Cameroon

SuperSport

SuperSport

Canada

TSN

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP

ZAP

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Central African Republic

New World TV

New World TV

Chad

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Chile

China

CCTV

CCTV Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

ELTA TV

Colombia

Paramount+

Paramount+

Comoros

SuperSport

SuperSport

Congo DR

StarTimes

StarTimes

Costa Rica

FOX+

Fox Sports

Croatia

HRT

HRTi

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Nos Pais TV

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Voyo / Nova

Côte d'Ivoire

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Côte d'Ivoire

Denmark

DR

DRTV

Djibouti

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Dominica

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Ecuador

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

El Salvador

TCS

TCS Go

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

SuperSport

Estonia

Go3

Go3 Estonia

Ethiopia

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Televarp

Televarpið

Fiji

FBC

Fiji Broadcasting Corporation

Finland

MTV

MTV Katsomo

France

beIN Sports

beIN Sports France

Gabon

New World TV

New World TV

Gambia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany

MagentaTV

Magenta TV

Ghana

Sporty TV

SportyTV

Great Britain

ITV

ITVX

Greece

ERT

ERTFLIX

Greenland

DR

DR Denmark

Grenada

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports Guatemala

Guinea

StarTimes

StarTimes

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

ZAP

Guyana

ENet TV

ENet

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports Honduras

Hong Kong

ViuTV

ViuTV

Hungary

M4 Sports

M4 Sport

Iceland

RUV

RÚV

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

International

YouTube

YouTube

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE

RTÉ Player

Israel

Sport 1

Sport 1 (Ch Charlton)

Italy

DAZN

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

1spotmedia

Japan

DAZN

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan TV

Qazaqstan TV

Kenya

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Kenya

Korea Republic

KBS

KBS

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Kuwait

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

KTRK

Laos

MONOMAX

Monomax

Latvia

Go3

Go3 Latvia

Lebanon

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Lesotho

SuperSport

SuperSport

Liberia

SuperSport

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

RSI / SRF / RTS

SRF Swiss Radio and Television

Lithuania

Go3

Go3 Lithuania

Luxembourg

La Une

RTBF Belgium

Macau

TDM

TDM Macau

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Madagascar

StarTimes

StarTimes

Malawi

SuperSport

SuperSport

Malaysia

RTM

RTM Klik

Maldives

Medianet

Medianet

Mali

New World TV

New World TV

Mauritania

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mauritius

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Mauritius

Mayotte

SuperSport

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Monaco

beIN Sports

beIN Sports France

Mongolia

NTV

NTV Mongolia

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Arena Sport

Montserrat

Bluu

Homepage Unavailable

Morocco

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Mozambique

ZAP

ZAP

Myanmar

TV360

TV360

Namibia

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Namibia

Nepal

Himalaya TV

Himalaya TV

Netherlands

NPO

NPO Start

New Zealand

TVNZ

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Tigo Sports

Tigo Sports Nicaragua

Niger

New World TV

New World TV

Nigeria

DStv (SuperSport)

DStv Nigeria

Singapore

Singtel

Singtel CAST

Slovakia

JOJ

JOJ Play

Slovenia

Arena Sport

Arena Sport Slovenia

Uruguay

AUF TV

AUF TV

USA

FOX Network

Fox Sports

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

Zo'r TV

How to watch Turkiye vs USA with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. D
Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and USA will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs USA today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Turkiye vs USA Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Formation
USA crest
USA
USA
4-2-3-1
23U. Cakir18M. Muldur14A. Bardakci3M. Demiral20F. Kadioglu16I. Yuksek8A. Guler11K. Yildiz10H. Calhanoglu26C. Uzun9D. Gul1M. Turner22M. McKenzie18M. Arfsten23J. Scally6A. Trusty7G. Reyna17M. Tillman26A. Zendejas21T. Weah14S. Berhalter19H. Wright
USA crest
USA
USA
4-2-3-1
Turkiye

Starting XI

USA

Manager

  • V. Montella
  • M. Pochettino

Vincenzo Montella names a projected XI of Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadioglu, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun, and Deniz Gul. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Turkish squad, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For the United States, Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI reads: Matt Turner, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Joseph Scally, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, Alex Zendejas, Timothy Weah, Sebastian Berhalter, and Haji Wright. No injuries or suspensions are recorded in the squad data, though Pochettino has confirmed that Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson will not start due to yellow card accumulation. Christian Pulisic has returned to training after missing the Australia game and is available for selection.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

TUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

USA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Turkey arrive at this fixture with one win and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Venezuela 2-1 and North Macedonia 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies, but consecutive World Cup losses to Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (1-0) have defined their tournament. Across those five games, they have scored six goals and conceded three, though they have failed to score in either of their World Cup outings.

The United States come in with three wins from their last five. Their two most recent results are the standout: a 2-0 win over Australia and a 4-1 victory against Paraguay in the group stage. They lost 1-2 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly and fell 0-2 to Portugal in March, but across the full five-match run they have scored 10 goals and conceded six. The back-to-back clean sheets in the group stage represent the strongest run of form in that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

TUR

Last 3 matches

USA

1

Win

0

Draws

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
3/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2025, when Turkey won 2-1 against the United States in a friendly. Before that, the USA had won the two previous encounters, both also finishing 2-1 — a friendly in June 2014 and another in May 2010. All three recorded meetings have ended with a one-goal margin, and Turkey hold the only win in the most recent fixture.

Standings

In Group D, the United States sit top of the table while Turkey are rooted to the bottom ahead of this final round of fixtures.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting