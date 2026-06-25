International Coverage

How to watch Turkiye vs USA with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and USA will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella names a projected XI of Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadioglu, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun, and Deniz Gul. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Turkish squad, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

For the United States, Mauricio Pochettino's projected starting XI reads: Matt Turner, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Joseph Scally, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, Alex Zendejas, Timothy Weah, Sebastian Berhalter, and Haji Wright. No injuries or suspensions are recorded in the squad data, though Pochettino has confirmed that Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson will not start due to yellow card accumulation. Christian Pulisic has returned to training after missing the Australia game and is available for selection.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Turkey arrive at this fixture with one win and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Venezuela 2-1 and North Macedonia 4-0 in pre-tournament friendlies, but consecutive World Cup losses to Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (1-0) have defined their tournament. Across those five games, they have scored six goals and conceded three, though they have failed to score in either of their World Cup outings.

The United States come in with three wins from their last five. Their two most recent results are the standout: a 2-0 win over Australia and a 4-1 victory against Paraguay in the group stage. They lost 1-2 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly and fell 0-2 to Portugal in March, but across the full five-match run they have scored 10 goals and conceded six. The back-to-back clean sheets in the group stage represent the strongest run of form in that stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2025, when Turkey won 2-1 against the United States in a friendly. Before that, the USA had won the two previous encounters, both also finishing 2-1 — a friendly in June 2014 and another in May 2010. All three recorded meetings have ended with a one-goal margin, and Turkey hold the only win in the most recent fixture.

Standings

In Group D, the United States sit top of the table while Turkey are rooted to the bottom ahead of this final round of fixtures.