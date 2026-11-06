How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Eagles set to start 3rd-string QB Joe Milton III, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

It's top versus bottom in the AFC East, with the Giants (4-2-1) looking to snap a 13-year (and game) losing streak in Philadelphia against an Eagles (2-6) outfit who have lost six match-ups in-a-row since going 2-0 in Week 2.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles’ offense is short-handed, presenting a tough environment for Milton III’s first career NFL start.

Quarterback : Joe Milton III starts as Tanner McKee was downgraded to limited in practice on Thursday with a rib/chest injury.

: Joe Milton III starts as Tanner McKee was downgraded to limited in practice on Thursday with a rib/chest injury. Running Back : Saquon Barkley (Hamstring/Back) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after missing Wednesday. He is expected to play through a heavily managed workload.

: Saquon Barkley (Hamstring/Back) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after missing Wednesday. He is expected to play through a heavily managed workload. Wide Receivers : DeVonta Smith (Hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (Ankle) missed all practices this week and are expected to sit out their third consecutive game. Expect Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to absorb most targets.

: DeVonta Smith (Hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (Ankle) missed all practices this week and are expected to sit out their third consecutive game. Expect Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to absorb most targets. Defense & Core Injuries: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (Hamstring/Quad), defensive back Michael Carter II (Abdomen), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (Hamstring) all missed practice on consecutive days.

New York Giants Team News

The Giants are relatively healthy following their bye week, but they are dealing with critical depth issues at running back.

Quarterback : J.J. McCarthy remains fully healthy and firmly in command of the offense, thriving under Harbaugh's game plan.

: J.J. McCarthy remains fully healthy and firmly in command of the offense, thriving under Harbaugh's game plan. Wide Receivers : Malik Nabers (Knee) was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report and sat out practice, but he explicitly told reporters he expects to play on Sunday.

: Malik Nabers (Knee) was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report and sat out practice, but he explicitly told reporters he expects to play on Sunday. Running Backs : Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) is highly doubtful after missing consecutive practices. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. already on injured reserve, the Giants' backfield will lean on Devin Singletary alongside newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, who was recently poached from the Chargers' practice squad.

: Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) is highly doubtful after missing consecutive practices. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. already on injured reserve, the Giants' backfield will lean on Devin Singletary alongside newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, who was recently poached from the Chargers' practice squad. Defense & Linemen: Edge rusher Abdul Carter missed Wednesday's practice with an illness but returned as a full participant on Thursday. Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (Groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (Calf) are managing limited tags but are projected to go.

Philadelphia Eagles PHI Form New York Giants NYG PHI PHI NYG NYG All Games All Games Washington Commanders WAS 27 10 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 21 38 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 19 17 Philadelphia Eagles PHI L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 20 24 Los Angeles Rams LA L Matches played 5 Points scored 82 All Games All Games Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG W New York Giants NYG 27 34 New Orleans Saints NO L Washington Commanders WAS 27 27 New York Giants NYG D New York Giants NYG 36 24 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W New York Giants NYG 12 7 Tennessee Titans TEN W Matches played 5 Points scored 129

Head to Head Draw 3 0 2 NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 38 New York Giants NYG 20 FT NFL New York Giants NYG 34 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 17 FT NFL Philadelphia Eagles PHI 20 New York Giants NYG 13 FT NFL New York Giants NYG 3 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 28 FT NFL New York Giants NYG 27 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 10 FT 113 Points scored 97

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks