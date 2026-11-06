How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Eagles set to start 3rd-string QB Joe Milton III, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants kick-off time
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).
It's top versus bottom in the AFC East, with the Giants (4-2-1) looking to snap a 13-year (and game) losing streak in Philadelphia against an Eagles (2-6) outfit who have lost six match-ups in-a-row since going 2-0 in Week 2.
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Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Team News
Philadelphia Eagles Team News
The Eagles’ offense is short-handed, presenting a tough environment for Milton III’s first career NFL start.
- Quarterback: Joe Milton III starts as Tanner McKee was downgraded to limited in practice on Thursday with a rib/chest injury.
- Running Back: Saquon Barkley (Hamstring/Back) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after missing Wednesday. He is expected to play through a heavily managed workload.
- Wide Receivers: DeVonta Smith (Hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (Ankle) missed all practices this week and are expected to sit out their third consecutive game. Expect Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to absorb most targets.
- Defense & Core Injuries: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (Hamstring/Quad), defensive back Michael Carter II (Abdomen), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (Hamstring) all missed practice on consecutive days.
New York Giants Team News
The Giants are relatively healthy following their bye week, but they are dealing with critical depth issues at running back.
- Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy remains fully healthy and firmly in command of the offense, thriving under Harbaugh's game plan.
- Wide Receivers: Malik Nabers (Knee) was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report and sat out practice, but he explicitly told reporters he expects to play on Sunday.
- Running Backs: Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) is highly doubtful after missing consecutive practices. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. already on injured reserve, the Giants' backfield will lean on Devin Singletary alongside newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, who was recently poached from the Chargers' practice squad.
- Defense & Linemen: Edge rusher Abdul Carter missed Wednesday's practice with an illness but returned as a full participant on Thursday. Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (Groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (Calf) are managing limited tags but are projected to go.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks