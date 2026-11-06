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How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants NFL game LIVE: Eagles set to start 3rd-string QB Joe Milton III, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, as well as kick-off time and team news

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants kick-off time

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

It's top versus bottom in the AFC East, with the Giants (4-2-1) looking to snap a 13-year (and game) losing streak in Philadelphia against an Eagles (2-6) outfit who have lost six match-ups in-a-row since going 2-0 in Week 2.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Team News

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles’ offense is short-handed, presenting a tough environment for Milton III’s first career NFL start.

  • Quarterback: Joe Milton III starts as Tanner McKee was downgraded to limited in practice on Thursday with a rib/chest injury.
  • Running Back: Saquon Barkley (Hamstring/Back) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday after missing Wednesday. He is expected to play through a heavily managed workload.
  • Wide Receivers: DeVonta Smith (Hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (Ankle) missed all practices this week and are expected to sit out their third consecutive game. Expect Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to absorb most targets.
  • Defense & Core Injuries: Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (Hamstring/Quad), defensive back Michael Carter II (Abdomen), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (Hamstring) all missed practice on consecutive days.

New York Giants Team News

The Giants are relatively healthy following their bye week, but they are dealing with critical depth issues at running back.

  • Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy remains fully healthy and firmly in command of the offense, thriving under Harbaugh's game plan.
  • Wide Receivers: Malik Nabers (Knee) was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report and sat out practice, but he explicitly told reporters he expects to play on Sunday.
  • Running Backs: Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) is highly doubtful after missing consecutive practices. With Tyrone Tracy Jr. already on injured reserve, the Giants' backfield will lean on Devin Singletary alongside newcomer Gregory Desrosiers, who was recently poached from the Chargers' practice squad.
  • Defense & Linemen: Edge rusher Abdul Carter missed Wednesday's practice with an illness but returned as a full participant on Thursday. Offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (Groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (Calf) are managing limited tags but are projected to go.
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Form

New York Giants
NYG

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Washington Commanders
WAS
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Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
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Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
21
38
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
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Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
14
25
Carolina Panthers
CAR
L
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
19
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Los Angeles Rams
LA
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Matches played5
Points scored82

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Houston Texans
HOU
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NYG
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New Orleans Saints
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New York Giants
NYG
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New York Giants
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Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
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Tennessee Titans
TEN
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Matches played5
Points scored129

Head to Head

Philadelphia Eagles
Draw
New York Giants
3
0
2
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles badge
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
38
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
20
FT
NFL
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
34
Philadelphia Eagles badge
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
17
FT
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles badge
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
20
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
13
FT
NFL
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
3
Philadelphia Eagles badge
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
28
FT
NFL
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
27
Philadelphia Eagles badge
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
10
FT
113Points scored97

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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