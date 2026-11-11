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NFL
New York GiantsNew York Giants
MetLife Stadium
Washington CommandersWashington Commanders
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Rob Norcup

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders NFL game LIVE: Thursday Night Football, Online stream, TV channels, TNF information and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
New York Giants vs Washington Commanders
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders, as well as kick-off time and Thursday Night Football team news

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

The New York Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey) in an all NFC East clash during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Thursday, November 12 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Friday, November 13).

Washington (2-5-1) are desperate to claim their first away win of the season to keep their playoff dreams alive, while New York (5-2-1) aim to secure a third straight win.

The two NFC East rivals fought out a dramatic 27-27 draw when they met in Maryland during Week 5. It extended the Commanders unbeaten record against the Giants to five games.

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Commanders

In the US:

Amazon Prime / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

New York Giants vs Washington Commanders Team News

New York Giants Team News

The Giants are trending in an incredibly healthy direction despite the short turnaround from Sunday's 19-11 victory over Philadelphia. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that every player on the active roster participated in practice ahead of the game.

  • Quarterback: J.J. McCarthy (Hip) is fully expected to start. He was upgraded to a Full Participant on Tuesday after playing through a painful hip pointer against the Eagles. McCarthy has been highly efficient, ranking 5th in the NFL on third-down completions (71.4%) since taking over the starting role in Week 7.
  • Running Back: Cam Skattebo (Hamstring) sat out Week 9 but returned to practice as a Full Participant. Harbaugh noted he is moving well and will be "full-go" on Thursday night.
  • Wide Receivers: Malik Nabers (Knee), Darnell Mooney (Chest), and Charlie Jones (Thumb) are all completely cleared as Full Participants.
  • Defensive / Offensive Line: Star left tackle Andrew Thomas (Groin) and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (Calf) have no restrictions. Edge rusher Abdul Carter (Knee/Back) and linebacker Malik Harrison (Groin) are the only notable players limited, though both are still highly likely to suit up. Rookie CB Colton Hood is managing a dislocated finger but will also be fine to play.

Washington Commanders Team News

The Commanders are dealing with structural reshuffling on their offensive line and critical absences in their playmaker corps.

  • Offensive Line: Center Lucas Patrick (Concussion) has been officially ruled out by head coach Dan Quinn. The team will turn to Nick Allegretti to handle the starting center duties against a fierce Giants front that just logged seven sacks against the Eagles.
  • Wide Receivers: The biggest overall storyline is the ongoing absence of star wideout Terry McLaurin, who was lost to an injury three weeks ago. In a massive boost, versatile target Treylon Burks (Foot) is expected to play after practicing in a limited capacity. General Manager Adam Peters confirmed Burks should return to provide a spark alongside Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams.
  • Quarterback: Jayden Daniels (Left Elbow) remains listed on the report due to a residual Week 2 issue but has been a Full Participant and faces no limitations. He leads Washington's ground game with 252 rushing yards.
  • Tight End: Colson Yankoff (Knee) remained a DNP and is not expected to feature. Conversely, Chig Okonkwo (Hip) progressed back to a Full Participant and will share duties with John Bates (Shoulder).
New York Giants
NYG

Form

Washington Commanders
WAS

All Games

Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
11
19
New York Giants
NYG
W
Houston Texans
HOU
21
27
New York Giants
NYG
W
New York Giants
NYG
27
34
New Orleans Saints
NO
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
27
New York Giants
NYG
D
New York Giants
NYG
36
24
Arizona Cardinals
ARZ
W
Matches played5
Points scored136

All Games

Washington Commanders
WAS
13
20
Los Angeles Rams
LA
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
10
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
W
San Francisco 49ers
SF
23
17
Washington Commanders
WAS
L
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
27
New York Giants
NYG
D
Washington Commanders
WAS
13
30
Indianapolis Colts
IND
L
Matches played5
Points scored97

Head to Head

New York Giants
Draw
Washington Commanders
0
1
4
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
27
FT
NFL
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
21
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
29
FT
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
21
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
6
FT
NFL
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
22
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
27
FT
NFL
Washington Commanders badge
Washington Commanders
WAS
21
New York Giants badge
New York Giants
NYG
18
FT
94Points scored125

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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