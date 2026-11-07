How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Drake Maye vs Jordan Love, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time
The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).
With both teams sitting at 5-3, the main focus is on who will come out on top in the battle of the rising star quarterbacks, Drake Maye vs Jordan Love. The Packers are aiming to become the first side to win at Gillette Stadium this season.
How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers
In the US:
In the UK:
DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Team News
New England Patriots Team News
Head coach Mike Vrabel will navigate significant offensive absences, though the secondary receives late-week reinforcements.
- A.J. Brown (WR): Ruled OUT due to a persistent knee and ankle condition that prevented him from practicing all week. Concerns continue to linger regarding a degenerative knee issue.
- TreVeyon Henderson (RB): Ruled OUT following an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that required a multi-day hospital stay.
- Hunter Henry (TE): Questionable (Foot). Henry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday, offering a chance he suits up.
- Secondary Boost: Cornerback Marcus Jones (foot), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. Jones has no injury designation.
- IR Returns: Wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) are designated to return from IR and are officially questionable.
Green Bay Packers Team News
Head coach Matt LaFleur faces several confirmed absences in the trenches and on defense, though a major star remains on track to play.
- Keisean Nixon (CB): Questionable (Groin). The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report and missed Thursday's practice, but he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. He is expected to be a game-time decision.
- Five Players Ruled OUT: The Packers have officially ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee—remains on PUP despite opening his practice window), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).
- Christian Watson (WR): Cleared to Play. Despite managing a rib injury that restricted him to limited practice participation earlier in the week, Watson has no game designation and is fully cleared.
- Backfield Depth: Running backs MarShawn Lloyd (knee) and Chris Brooks (ankle) are both listed as questionable.
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