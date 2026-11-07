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How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers NFL game LIVE: Drake Maye vs Jordan Love, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, as well as kick-off time and team news

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

The New England Patriots host the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT (9.25pm GMT).

With both teams sitting at 5-3, the main focus is on who will come out on top in the battle of the rising star quarterbacks, Drake Maye vs Jordan Love. The Packers are aiming to become the first side to win at Gillette Stadium this season.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL / Channel 5

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Team News

New England Patriots Team News

Head coach Mike Vrabel will navigate significant offensive absences, though the secondary receives late-week reinforcements.

  • A.J. Brown (WR): Ruled OUT due to a persistent knee and ankle condition that prevented him from practicing all week. Concerns continue to linger regarding a degenerative knee issue.
  • TreVeyon Henderson (RB): Ruled OUT following an unexpected medical emergency involving unexplained neurological symptoms that required a multi-day hospital stay.
  • Hunter Henry (TE): Questionable (Foot). Henry missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited capacity on Friday, offering a chance he suits up.
  • Secondary Boost: Cornerback Marcus Jones (foot), safety Kevin Byard III (chest), and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) were all upgraded to full participants on Friday. Jones has no injury designation.
  • IR Returns: Wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (hamstring) are designated to return from IR and are officially questionable.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Head coach Matt LaFleur faces several confirmed absences in the trenches and on defense, though a major star remains on track to play.

  • Keisean Nixon (CB): Questionable (Groin). The starting cornerback popped up on the injury report and missed Thursday's practice, but he returned on Friday in a limited capacity. He is expected to be a game-time decision.
  • Five Players Ruled OUT: The Packers have officially ruled out edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee—remains on PUP despite opening his practice window), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).
  • Christian Watson (WR): Cleared to Play. Despite managing a rib injury that restricted him to limited practice participation earlier in the week, Watson has no game designation and is fully cleared.
  • Backfield Depth: Running backs MarShawn Lloyd (knee) and Chris Brooks (ankle) are both listed as questionable.
New England Patriots
NE

Form

Green Bay Packers
GB

All Games

Miami Dolphins
MIA
19
24
New England Patriots
NE
W
Chicago Bears
CHI
30
24
New England Patriots
NE
L
New England Patriots
NE
26
19
New York Jets
NYJ
W
New England Patriots
NE
45
17
Las Vegas Raiders
LVR
W
Buffalo Bills
BUF
26
29
New England Patriots
NE
W
Matches played5
Points scored148

All Games

Green Bay Packers
GB
27
19
Carolina Panthers
CAR
W
Detroit Lions
DET
20
17
Green Bay Packers
GB
L
Green Bay Packers
GB
23
13
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
31
7
Chicago Bears
CHI
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
14
17
Green Bay Packers
GB
W
Matches played5
Points scored115

Head to Head

New England Patriots
Draw
Green Bay Packers
2
0
3
NFL Preseason
Green Bay Packers badge
Green Bay Packers
GB
17
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
21
FT
NFL
Green Bay Packers badge
Green Bay Packers
GB
27
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
24
FT
NFL
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
31
Green Bay Packers badge
Green Bay Packers
GB
17
FT
NFL Preseason
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
11
Green Bay Packers badge
Green Bay Packers
GB
22
FT
NFL
Green Bay Packers badge
Green Bay Packers
GB
26
New England Patriots badge
New England Patriots
NE
21
FT
108Points scored109

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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