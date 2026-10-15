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How to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Crystal Palace will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lyon are managed by Paulo Fonseca for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the latest squad information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Lyon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 on October 9, which followed a 4-0 win over Rennes and a 2-1 Europa League victory away at Anderlecht. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across that five-match run, with their only other dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw with Paris FC.

Crystal Palace have also won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on October 11, and they also recorded a 4-0 Europa League victory against Lech Poznan. Palace have scored nine goals and conceded six across the five games, though losses to Bristol City and Ipswich Town earlier in the run showed some inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Club Friendlies Crystal Palace CRY 2 Lyon OL 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came on August 5, 2023, when Crystal Palace beat Lyon 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. With just one match in the dataset, no broader head-to-head pattern can be established between the sides.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace currently sit second while Lyon are tenth, giving the away side the stronger continental position heading into this fixture.