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Europa League
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
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Lyon vs Crystal Palace: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lyon vs Crystal Palace
Lyon
Crystal Palace
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Andorra

Canal+

canalplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore

connect-sg.beinsports.com

Slovenia

ŠTV (Šport TV)

sport-tv.si

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sudan

TOD

tod.tv

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Crystal Palace will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Fonseca

Lyon are managed by Paulo Fonseca for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage. No confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the latest squad information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

OL

OL - Form

AJA
W3-1
PAR
D0-0
AND
W1-2
REN
W4-0
RCL
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CRY

CRY - Form

IPS
L2-3
LCH
W4-0
LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lyon have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Lens in Ligue 1 on October 9, which followed a 4-0 win over Rennes and a 2-1 Europa League victory away at Anderlecht. Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across that five-match run, with their only other dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw with Paris FC.

Crystal Palace have also won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 3-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on October 11, and they also recorded a 4-0 Europa League victory against Lech Poznan. Palace have scored nine goals and conceded six across the five games, though losses to Bristol City and Ipswich Town earlier in the run showed some inconsistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LyonDrawCrystal Palace
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
0
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs came on August 5, 2023, when Crystal Palace beat Lyon 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. With just one match in the dataset, no broader head-to-head pattern can be established between the sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace currently sit second while Lyon are tenth, giving the away side the stronger continental position heading into this fixture.

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