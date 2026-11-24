Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

The Los Angeles Rams host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) in a Thanksgiving Eve showdown during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday, November 25 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (1am GMT on Thursday 26).

Both the Rams and the Packers are tied at 6-4 in a crowded NFC wild-card race. The sides square off in the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, as Green Bay anticipates Micah Parsons' season debut while trying to protect Jordan Love from Los Angeles's pass rush, and the Rams navigate major receiver injuries to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

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Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers Team News

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Receiver Room Decimated : Los Angeles is without its top two wideouts. Puka Nacua is out for the season (estimated 4–5 months) after undergoing knee (MCL) surgery, which occurred alongside a three-game NFL personal conduct suspension. Veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) also remains on Injured Reserve and is not expected back until at least Week 13 or 14.

: Los Angeles is without its top two wideouts. Puka Nacua is out for the season (estimated 4–5 months) after undergoing knee (MCL) surgery, which occurred alongside a three-game NFL personal conduct suspension. Veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) also remains on Injured Reserve and is not expected back until at least Week 13 or 14. Offensive Line Depleted : The Rams are down both their starting and backup centers, with Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Dylan McMahon (knee, placed on IR) sidelined, alongside guard Steve Avila (hamstring). Offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) has returned to full practice and is expected to provide interior relief.

: The Rams are down both their starting and backup centers, with Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Dylan McMahon (knee, placed on IR) sidelined, alongside guard Steve Avila (hamstring). Offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) has returned to full practice and is expected to provide interior relief. Defensive Reinforcements : Defensive end Kobie Turner (groin) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is on track to return. If he suits up, it will mark the first time Turner, Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, Myles Garrett, and Byron Young share the field together on the Rams' defensive front.

: Defensive end Kobie Turner (groin) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is on track to return. If he suits up, it will mark the first time Turner, Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, Myles Garrett, and Byron Young share the field together on the Rams' defensive front. Other Key Injury Notes : Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) and running back Kyren Williams (toe) were limited in Sunday's session, though both are expected to play. Safety Kam Curl (toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) did not practice; Ferguson has already been ruled out. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) practiced in full.

: Outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee) and running back Kyren Williams (toe) were limited in Sunday's session, though both are expected to play. Safety Kam Curl (toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) did not practice; Ferguson has already been ruled out. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back) practiced in full. Form & Coaching Context: Los Angeles enters off a bye riding a four-game winning streak. Head coach Sean McVay is 0-5 all-time against Green Bay's Matt LaFleur, though McVay defeated Matt's brother, Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, in Week 10.

Green Bay Packers Team News

Major Defensive Boosts : Every player on Green Bay's 53-man active roster practiced in some capacity over the weekend. Edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) practiced in pads as a limited participant and is trending toward making his 2026 season debut on a limited snap count after tearing his ACL last December. Starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) is also slated to return after missing a month.

: Every player on Green Bay's 53-man active roster practiced in some capacity over the weekend. Edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) practiced in pads as a limited participant and is trending toward making his 2026 season debut on a limited snap count after tearing his ACL last December. Starting linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) is also slated to return after missing a month. Offensive Line Reinforcements : The Packers are getting veteran help up front for quarterback Jordan Love. Center Sean Rhyan (ankle) is set to return after missing four games, and veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) is projected to make his first start for Green Bay. Left guard Aaron Banks (knee) was a full participant.

: The Packers are getting veteran help up front for quarterback Jordan Love. Center Sean Rhyan (ankle) is set to return after missing four games, and veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) is projected to make his first start for Green Bay. Left guard Aaron Banks (knee) was a full participant. Backfield Uncertainty : Star running back Josh Jacobs (surgically repaired right ring finger) was a limited participant in practice. However, head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Jacobs still needs to prove functional grip and is unlikely to play, leaving Caleb Johnson and recent practice-squad signing Pierre Strong Jr. as depth options.

: Star running back Josh Jacobs (surgically repaired right ring finger) was a limited participant in practice. However, head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Jacobs still needs to prove functional grip and is unlikely to play, leaving Caleb Johnson and recent practice-squad signing Pierre Strong Jr. as depth options. Secondary & Receiver Updates : Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib) was limited after exiting last week's loss to Minnesota, though he stated he is 'all good' to play. Receivers Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle), along with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (rib), were also limited. Tight end Luke Musgrave remains on the PUP list.

: Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib) was limited after exiting last week's loss to Minnesota, though he stated he is 'all good' to play. Receivers Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle), along with linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (rib), were also limited. Tight end Luke Musgrave remains on the PUP list. Form & Urgency: Green Bay sits at 6–4 (currently holding the NFC's No. 7 seed) and is looking to rebound after a 30-10 defeat to the Vikings in Week 10, facing a Rams pass rush that has tallied nine sacks over its last two games.

Los Angeles Rams LA Form Green Bay Packers GB LA LA GB GB All Games All Games Arizona Cardinals ARZ 6 34 Los Angeles Rams LA W Washington Commanders WAS 13 20 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 24 9 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Matches played 5 Points scored 129 All Games All Games Green Bay Packers GB 10 30 Minnesota Vikings MIN L New England Patriots NE 27 45 Green Bay Packers GB W Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR W Detroit Lions DET 20 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Green Bay Packers GB 23 13 Dallas Cowboys DAL W Matches played 5 Points scored 122

Head to Head Draw 0 0 5 NFL Los Angeles Rams LA 19 Green Bay Packers GB 24 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 20 Los Angeles Rams LA 3 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 24 Los Angeles Rams LA 12 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 36 Los Angeles Rams LA 28 FT NFL Green Bay Packers GB 32 Los Angeles Rams LA 18 FT 80 Points scored 136

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