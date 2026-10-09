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How to watch Lens vs Lyon with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Lens and Lyon will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Lyon today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Lens vs Lyon Probable lineups
Lens manager Yannick Cahuzac is without several players heading into this fixture. Samson Baidoo, Maik Nawrocki, Saud Abdulhamid, Jhoanner Chavez, and Amadou Haidara are all listed as injured. Cahuzac's projected XI includes Robin Risser in goal, with a back line of Jean-Clair Todibo, Pierre Ganiou, Kyllian Antonio, and Michael Cuisance. Yacine Titraoui, Florian Thauvin, Matthieu Udol, and Franjo Ivanovic are named in midfield, with Ruben Aguilar and Odsonne Edouard leading the attack.
Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca reports no injuries or suspensions ahead of the match. His projected XI sees Dominik Greif start in goal, with Abner, Moussa Niakhate, Felix Bacher, and Zachary Athekame in defence. Tyler Morton, Corentin Tolisso, and Pavel Sulc are named in midfield, while Ernest Nuamah, Mads Bidstrup, and Ikoma Lois Openda form the attacking unit. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, and they also fell 1-0 to Lorient and 2-1 to Strasbourg during the run. A 2-2 draw at Le Mans and a 2-3 Champions League win over Slavia Prague complete the five-match spell. Lens have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those outings.
Lyon have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 win over Rennes in Ligue 1, and they also beat Anderlecht 2-1 in the Europa League. Draws against Paris FC and Le Havre, plus a 3-1 win over Auxerre, round out the run. Lyon have scored eleven goals and conceded two across those five matches, with their defensive record standing out as particularly strong.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in Ligue 1 on May 17, 2026, when Lyon won 4-0 at home against Lens. Before that, a Coupe de France tie on March 5, 2026 ended 2-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon hold the stronger record, with three wins to Lens's one and one draw. Lens's only win in that period came in Ligue 1 on May 4, 2025, when they won 2-1 away at Lyon.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|13
W
D
W
W
W
|2
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|11
W
D
W
D
W
|3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|11
W
D
W
W
D
|4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|10
L
W
W
D
W
|5
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|10
L
W
W
W
D
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|8
W
W
L
D
D
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|7
W
D
L
W
L
|8
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
L
D
W
W
L
|9
|5
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9
|0
|6
W
D
D
L
D
|10
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|12
|-5
|6
W
W
L
L
L
|11
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|5
L
L
W
D
D
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
L
D
W
L
D
|13
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
W
D
L
D
L
|14
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|5
W
L
D
L
D
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|9
|0
|4
L
D
L
L
W
|16
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|11
|-7
|4
L
L
L
W
D
|17
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|3
L
L
L
L
W
|18
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|2
L
D
L
D
L
In the Ligue 1 table, Lyon sit second, placing them among the leading contenders for the title, while Lens are down in fifteenth, making this fixture a meeting between a side chasing the top and one fighting to climb clear of trouble.