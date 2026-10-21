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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
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Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Here is a table of 25 countries selected from the "International Coverage" section for Internazionale vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UEFA Champions League), ordered by total land area (size) from largest to smallest and listed in alphabetical order by country name:

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Fox Sports 2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Space Brazil / Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN2 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 4

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN2 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports / Max Mexico

Max

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 5

TNT Sports

United States

CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

Uruguay

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Probable lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
page.match.formation.title
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-1-4-1
J. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckA. BastoniA. BastoniA. DioufA. DioufP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluN. BarellaN. BarellaF. DimarcoF. DimarcoF. EspositoF. EspositoM. ThuramM. ThuramD. RiznykD. RiznykV. TobiasV. TobiasM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. BondarV. BondarP. HenriqueP. HenriqueA. SantanaA. SantanaNewertonNewertonM. GomesM. GomesO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoPedrinhoPedrinhoKaua EliasKaua Elias
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • A. Turan

Cristian Chivu names a projected XI of Josep Martinez, Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Piotr Zielinski, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram. Inter are without Curtis Jones, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones and Lautaro Martinez through injury, with no suspensions reported.

For Shakhtar, Arda Turan is expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal behind a back line of Vinicius Tobias, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar and Pedro Henrique, with Alisson Santana, Newerton, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, Pedrinho and Kaua Elias completing the projected XI. Marlon Santos is listed as injured, and no suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

INT

INT - Form

ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SHK

SHK - Form

CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
AEK
W3-1
KOL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Inter head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Bologna in Serie A, a result that followed a 4-3 Champions League loss to Club Brugge. Prior to that defeat, Inter beat Parma Calcio 1913 3-0 in the league. The Nerazzurri have shown they can score freely but have also shown defensive vulnerability across this run.

Shakhtar arrive with five wins from five in their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. Turan's side beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the Champions League on October 14 and followed that with a 2-1 victory over FC Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League. Four consecutive clean sheets in domestic competition underline a side in confident defensive shape.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InterDrawShakhtar Donetsk
2
3
0
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Europa League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
7Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Inter at home in the Champions League in November 2021. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter hold the stronger record, highlighted by a dominant 5-0 win over Shakhtar in the Europa League in August 2020. The other three meetings all ended level, with three 0-0 draws across Champions League group stage fixtures in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Shakhtar currently sit 12th while Inter are placed 30th, reflecting the contrasting continental form of the two sides heading into this fixture.

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