International Coverage

Here is a table of 25 countries selected from the "International Coverage" section for Internazionale vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UEFA Champions League), ordered by total land area (size) from largest to smallest and listed in alphabetical order by country name:

How to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cristian Chivu names a projected XI of Josep Martinez, Manuel Akanji, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Piotr Zielinski, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram. Inter are without Curtis Jones, Benjamin Pavard, John Stones and Lautaro Martinez through injury, with no suspensions reported.

For Shakhtar, Arda Turan is expected to line up with Dmytro Riznyk in goal behind a back line of Vinicius Tobias, Mykola Matviyenko, Valeriy Bondar and Pedro Henrique, with Alisson Santana, Newerton, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, Pedrinho and Kaua Elias completing the projected XI. Marlon Santos is listed as injured, and no suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Inter head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five games in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win at Bologna in Serie A, a result that followed a 4-3 Champions League loss to Club Brugge. Prior to that defeat, Inter beat Parma Calcio 1913 3-0 in the league. The Nerazzurri have shown they can score freely but have also shown defensive vulnerability across this run.

Shakhtar arrive with five wins from five in their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. Turan's side beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the Champions League on October 14 and followed that with a 2-1 victory over FC Kolos Kovalivka in the Ukrainian Premier League. Four consecutive clean sheets in domestic competition underline a side in confident defensive shape.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 victory for Inter at home in the Champions League in November 2021. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter hold the stronger record, highlighted by a dominant 5-0 win over Shakhtar in the Europa League in August 2020. The other three meetings all ended level, with three 0-0 draws across Champions League group stage fixtures in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Shakhtar currently sit 12th while Inter are placed 30th, reflecting the contrasting continental form of the two sides heading into this fixture.