International Coverage

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, though that followed consecutive defeats to Besiktas (2-3 in the Europa League) and Hamburger SV (2-3 in the Bundesliga). Across those five fixtures, Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded ten, with three successive losses before their most recent win highlighting the instability in their recent performances.

Lyon have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Fonseca's side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Europa League on October 15 and followed that with a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice on October 18. Their only defeat in this run came against Lens (1-2) in Ligue 1. Lyon scored ten goals and conceded four across those five outings, with victories in both of their Europa League fixtures during the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 7, 2024, when the match at the SNP Arena ended 2-2. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lyon and 3-3 in Sinsheim. Across all three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a victory, with the matches producing a combined 14 goals.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Lyon currently sit eighth while Hoffenheim are placed 30th, reflecting the contrasting starts both clubs have made to the competition.