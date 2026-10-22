International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
Stan Sport
Brazil
CazéTV
Canada
DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
China
iQiyi
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Egypt
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France
Canal+ / myCANAL
Germany
RTL / RTL+
India
Sony LIV / JioTV
Indonesia
Vidio / beIN Sports Connect
Iran
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico
Claro Sports
Nigeria
SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa
SuperSport Premier League
Spain
Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max
United States
Paramount+ / ViX
Uruguay
Disney+ Premium Argentina
How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Hoffenheim vs Lyon Probable lineups
Manager
- C. Ilzer
Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.
Form
Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, though that followed consecutive defeats to Besiktas (2-3 in the Europa League) and Hamburger SV (2-3 in the Bundesliga). Across those five fixtures, Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded ten, with three successive losses before their most recent win highlighting the instability in their recent performances.
Lyon have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Fonseca's side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Europa League on October 15 and followed that with a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice on October 18. Their only defeat in this run came against Lens (1-2) in Ligue 1. Lyon scored ten goals and conceded four across those five outings, with victories in both of their Europa League fixtures during the period.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 7, 2024, when the match at the SNP Arena ended 2-2. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lyon and 3-3 in Sinsheim. Across all three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a victory, with the matches producing a combined 14 goals.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|6
W
W
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
W
D
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
W
D
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|3
L
W
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|3
W
L
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
L
W
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
L
W
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
L
D
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
L
L
In the Europa League table, Lyon currently sit eighth while Hoffenheim are placed 30th, reflecting the contrasting starts both clubs have made to the competition.