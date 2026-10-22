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Europa League
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoLyon
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Hoffenheim vs Lyon: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hoffenheim vs Lyon
Hoffenheim
Lyon
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

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Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

RTL / RTL+

RTL+

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

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Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

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Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

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beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

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How to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Lyon will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Lyon today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim vs Lyon Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lyon head coach Paulo Fonseca also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

TSG

TSG - Form

OFI
L2-0
SCP
L3-1
HSV
L2-3
BJK
L2-3
BMG
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OL

OL - Form

AND
W1-2
REN
W4-0
RCL
L2-1
CRY
W3-2
NCE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, though that followed consecutive defeats to Besiktas (2-3 in the Europa League) and Hamburger SV (2-3 in the Bundesliga). Across those five fixtures, Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded ten, with three successive losses before their most recent win highlighting the instability in their recent performances.

Lyon have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Fonseca's side beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Europa League on October 15 and followed that with a 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice on October 18. Their only defeat in this run came against Lens (1-2) in Ligue 1. Lyon scored ten goals and conceded four across those five outings, with victories in both of their Europa League fixtures during the period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

HoffenheimDrawLyon
0
3
0
Europa League
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
FT
Champions League
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
FT
Champions League
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/3
Both teams scored3/3

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 7, 2024, when the match at the SNP Arena ended 2-2. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2018-19 Champions League group stage, drawing 2-2 in Lyon and 3-3 in Sinsheim. Across all three recorded meetings, neither side has managed a victory, with the matches producing a combined 14 goals.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Lyon currently sit eighth while Hoffenheim are placed 30th, reflecting the contrasting starts both clubs have made to the competition.

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