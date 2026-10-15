How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Huntington Bank Field

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio), in an all AFC North clash during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

The 4-1 Ravens top the division and swoop into town on a 3-game winning streak. They'll be hoping to maintain their 100% road record, while the 3-2 Browns aim to keep their home winning streak intact.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Baltimore Ravens Team News

The biggest storyline for the Baltimore Ravens revolves around superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 4. Despite missing the overtime win against Atlanta, coaching staff reports indicate Jackson has a "realistic chance" to suit up against Cleveland.

Quarterback : Lamar Jackson (Ankle) sat out practice on Wednesday but remains day-to-day with a decent chance to start. If he cannot play, Tyler Huntley will continue to start under center.

Pass Rush Boost : Outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (Finger) returned to practice as a full participant after undergoing minor surgery on a fractured finger, providing a huge boost to the defensive front.

Receiving Core : Rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (Wrist) was activated from the Injured Reserve and logged a full practice. However, Rashod Bateman (Shoulder) was limited.

Offensive Line Health : Center Cam Jurgens (Concussion) made his practice debut but remains in concussion protocol. Key tackles Ronnie Stanley (Toe/Ankle) and Roger Rosengarten (Knee) were both limited.

Defense/DNP : Defensive tackle Calais Campbell sat out Wednesday for a rest day, while safety Kyle Hamilton (Stinger) was a full participant.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with an equally brutal injury report following their Week 5 loss to the New York Jets. A staggering 11 players sat out Wednesday's session completely, deeply depleting their backfield and defensive line.

Running Back Room Crisis : Starter Quinshon Judkins (Ankle) missed practice after leaving MetLife Stadium in a walking boot. Backup Raheim Sanders has already been ruled out, and Dylan Sampson (Knee) is highly unlikely to play despite being designated to return from IR. Cleveland recently signed Audric Estimé for emergency depth.

Defensive Line Depth Thin : Defensive tackles Mason Graham (Knee/Ankle), Mike Hall Jr. (Ankle), and Maliek Collins (Foot), alongside defensive end Derek Barntt (Ankle), all missed Wednesday's practice.

Receiving Core : Explosive rookie KC Concepcion is navigating concussion protocol following a heavy hit against the Jets. He was limited on Wednesday alongside Denzel Boston (Foot).

Offensive Line : Tackle Tytus Howard (Knee) and guard Teven Jenkins (Back) did not practice, while Elgton Jenkins (Knee) was limited.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks