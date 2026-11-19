Carolina Panthers vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

The Carolina Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

The NFC South-leading Panthers (4-5) look to tighten their grip on first place against a reeling, quarterback-depleted Ravens (4-6) squad fighting to snap a five-game losing streak with trade-deadline acquisition Jacoby Brissett continuing at QB in place of injured Lamar Jackson.

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Baltimore Ravens

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Carolina Panthers vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Carolina Panthers Team News

Carolina are riding the momentum of a 20-17 victory over New Orleans, which placed them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Major Defensive & Offensive Reinforcements : Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that cornerback Mike Jackson, running back Jonathon Brooks, and offensive lineman Brady Christensen were full participants in Wednesday's practice. All three are expected to be activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday's kickoff.

: Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that cornerback Mike Jackson, running back Jonathon Brooks, and offensive lineman Brady Christensen were full participants in Wednesday's practice. All three are expected to be activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday's kickoff. Secondary Stabilisation : Alongside Jackson's return, cornerback Will Lee III is set to return from a hamstring injury. The team also permanently signed cornerback Marco Wilson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn remains on IR.

: Alongside Jackson's return, cornerback Will Lee III is set to return from a hamstring injury. The team also permanently signed cornerback Marco Wilson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn remains on IR. Tight End Injury Concerns : Both Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller sat out Wednesday's practice with knee injuries. Canales noted the situation is a concern, leaving tight end depth uncertain.

: Both Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller sat out Wednesday's practice with knee injuries. Canales noted the situation is a concern, leaving tight end depth uncertain. Backfield & Receiver Adjustments : Running back Chuba Hubbard took a scheduled rest day on Wednesday after carrying the ball 27 times against the Saints. At wide receiver, former first-round pick Xavier Legette was demoted to the second unit behind John Metchie III, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker on the Week 11 depth chart.

: Running back Chuba Hubbard took a scheduled rest day on Wednesday after carrying the ball 27 times against the Saints. At wide receiver, former first-round pick Xavier Legette was demoted to the second unit behind John Metchie III, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker on the Week 11 depth chart. Defensive Resurgence: Under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash, Carolina's run defense has held opponents to 131 total rushing yards over the past two weeks. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is coming off an NFC Defensive Player of the Week performance.

Baltimore Ravens Team News

Baltimore are looking to snap a five-game losing streak following a frustrating 23-20 home defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Quarterback Carousel & Jacoby Brissett : With Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett ahead of Week 10. Brissett threw for a franchise-debut record 340 yards against the Chargers and is set to make his second consecutive start.

: With Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett ahead of Week 10. Brissett threw for a franchise-debut record 340 yards against the Chargers and is set to make his second consecutive start. Rushing Game Struggles : Baltimore managed just 16 rushing yards on Monday night. Star running back Derrick Henry has averaged under 3.5 yards per carry in four of his last five games, while a reshuffled offensive line, anchored by recently acquired center Cam Jurgens, continues to struggle with protection and run blocking.

: Baltimore managed just 16 rushing yards on Monday night. Star running back Derrick Henry has averaged under 3.5 yards per carry in four of his last five games, while a reshuffled offensive line, anchored by recently acquired center Cam Jurgens, continues to struggle with protection and run blocking. Key Injury Updates : Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder) were limited.

: Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder) were limited. Kicking Turnover: With kicker Tyler Loop on injured reserve and Jake Moody recently signed off the practice squad by Atlanta, Baltimore has settled on Riley Patterson, who went 2-for-2 on field goals in his team debut on Monday.

Carolina Panthers CAR Form Baltimore Ravens BAL CAR CAR BAL BAL All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 17 20 Carolina Panthers CAR W Carolina Panthers CAR 21 26 Denver Broncos DEN L Green Bay Packers GB 27 19 Carolina Panthers CAR L Carolina Panthers CAR 13 43 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB L Philadelphia Eagles PHI 14 25 Carolina Panthers CAR W Matches played 5 Points scored 98 All Games All Games Baltimore Ravens BAL 20 23 Los Angeles Chargers LAC L Baltimore Ravens BAL 10 33 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL L Matches played 5 Points scored 63

Head to Head Draw 1 0 4 NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 Carolina Panthers CAR 3 FT NFL Preseason Carolina Panthers CAR 3 Baltimore Ravens BAL 20 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 36 Baltimore Ravens BAL 21 FT NFL Preseason Baltimore Ravens BAL 22 Carolina Panthers CAR 19 FT NFL Baltimore Ravens BAL 38 Carolina Panthers CAR 10 FT 71 Points scored 114

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks