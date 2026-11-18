Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) in an all AFC East clash, during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 22 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

The AFC-leading Bills (8–1) take on an injury-hit Dolphins (1–8) squad, who will be led by backup quarterback Kyle McCord. Miami may have lost three games on the spin since claiming their only win of the season against the Jets, but they were competitive in all those encounters, losing by a combined total of just 17pts.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Team News

Buffalo Bills Team News

Buffalo held a Wednesday walk-through to begin preparations under first-year head coach Joe Brady, focusing on avoiding a 'trap game' before a tough Thanksgiving night clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Secondary Concerns : Starting cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) and slot cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) both exited Week 10 against the Jets early. If Benford cannot go, Buffalo is prepared to lean on veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.

: Starting cornerback Christian Benford (wrist) and slot cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) both exited Week 10 against the Jets early. If Benford cannot go, Buffalo is prepared to lean on veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White. Roster & IR Updates : Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) is returning to the 53-man roster after missing time. Meanwhile, Buffalo placed guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams on season-ending Injured Reserve, released guard Nick Broeker, and signed defensive back Te'Cory Couch to the practice squad. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer remains on IR with a hamstring injury until at least December 6.

: Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) is returning to the 53-man roster after missing time. Meanwhile, Buffalo placed guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams on season-ending Injured Reserve, released guard Nick Broeker, and signed defensive back Te'Cory Couch to the practice squad. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer remains on IR with a hamstring injury until at least December 6. Offensive Line & Linebackers : Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) played nearly every snap in Week 10 despite entering the weekend doubtful. Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence missed Wednesday's session for personal reasons, while linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) is being monitored after leaving the Jets game late.

: Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) played nearly every snap in Week 10 despite entering the weekend doubtful. Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence missed Wednesday's session for personal reasons, while linebacker Dorian Williams (calf) is being monitored after leaving the Jets game late. Recent Form: Buffalo's defense has not allowed a touchdown in two straight games. Offensively, quarterback Josh Allen is looking to jumpstart a passing attack that endured a sluggish first half in Week 10, supported by running back James Cook.

Miami Dolphins Team News

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley is navigating a massive roster rebuild compounded by devastating injuries across every unit.

Backup Quarterback & Backfield : With starting quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De'Von Achane both on Injured Reserve, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord will make his second career NFL start.

: With starting quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De'Von Achane both on Injured Reserve, rookie quarterback Kyle McCord will make his second career NFL start. Decimated Defensive Line : Miami's defensive interior has been wiped out by season-ending injuries to Zach Sieler (biceps), Jordan Phillips (biceps), and Zeek Biggers (knee). Rookies and young linemen like Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. will carry heavy workloads.

: Miami's defensive interior has been wiped out by season-ending injuries to Zach Sieler (biceps), Jordan Phillips (biceps), and Zeek Biggers (knee). Rookies and young linemen like Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper Jr. will carry heavy workloads. Wednesday Practice Report : The Dolphins listed 11 players on their Wednesday injury report. Center Aaron Brewer (concussion) remains in protocol and did not practice, leaving Andrew Meyer (neck, limited) in line to start again. Safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin), wide receiver Jared Wayne (quad), punter Bradley Pinion (groin), and cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee) also sat out.

: The Dolphins listed 11 players on their Wednesday injury report. Center Aaron Brewer (concussion) remains in protocol and did not practice, leaving Andrew Meyer (neck, limited) in line to start again. Safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin), wide receiver Jared Wayne (quad), punter Bradley Pinion (groin), and cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee) also sat out. Rookie Wideouts: Wide receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Caleb Douglas (shoulder, non-contact jersey) were limited participants on Wednesday, though Douglas expects to play on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills BUF Form Miami Dolphins MIA BUF BUF MIA MIA All Games All Games New York Jets NYJ 12 31 Buffalo Bills BUF W Minnesota Vikings MIN 6 23 Buffalo Bills BUF W Buffalo Bills BUF 36 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 30 33 Buffalo Bills BUF W Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF W Matches played 5 Points scored 160 All Games All Games Indianapolis Colts IND 24 22 Miami Dolphins MIA L Miami Dolphins MIA 9 19 Detroit Lions DET L Miami Dolphins MIA 19 24 New England Patriots NE L New York Jets NYJ 25 28 Miami Dolphins MIA W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Matches played 5 Points scored 102

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 30 Buffalo Bills BUF 13 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 31 Miami Dolphins MIA 21 FT NFL Buffalo Bills BUF 30 Miami Dolphins MIA 27 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 10 Buffalo Bills BUF 31 FT NFL Miami Dolphins MIA 14 Buffalo Bills BUF 21 FT 126 Points scored 102

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks