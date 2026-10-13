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Championship
team-logoBirmingham City
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoPreston North End
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Birmingham City vs Preston North End: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Preston North End
Birmingham City
Preston North End
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Great Britain

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Ireland Republic

Sky Sports+

skysports.com

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

viaplay.com/nl-nl

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

How to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Preston North End will kick off at 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Birmingham City vs Preston North End lineups

4-2-3-1
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
page.match.formation.title
Preston North End crest
Preston North End
PNE
3-4-2-1
J. BeadleJ. BeadleB. Osayi-SamuelB. Osayi-SamuelA. CochraneA. CochraneP. NeumannP. NeumannC. KlarerC. KlarerL. MillarL. MillarT. IwataT. IwataJ. StansfieldJ. StansfieldJ. SolisJ. SolisP. RobertsP. RobertsA. PriskeA. PriskeD. IversenD. IversenA. HughesA. HughesJ. StoreyJ. StoreyO. OffiahO. Offiahteam-logoS. Millsteam-logoT. Smallteam-logoL. LeroyJ. ThompsonJ. Thompsonteam-logoA. Devineteam-logoL. Gibbsteam-logoC. Lang
Preston North End crest
Preston North End
PNE
4-2-3-1
Birmingham City

Starting XI

Preston North End

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Davies
  • G. Alexander

Form

BIR

BIR - Form

WOL
D2-2
NOR
L2-1
DER
W1-2
MID
D2-2
WBA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PNE

PNE - Form

BLB
W2-1
WAT
L2-1
LIN
L0-1
QPR
D2-2
MIL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Birmingham City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at Derby County during the run. The Blues drew 2-2 with both Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their only defeat coming against Norwich City. Across the five fixtures, Birmingham scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Preston North End have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five Championship games against three defeats and one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Millwall, and they also lost 0-1 to Lincoln City and 2-1 to Watford during the same stretch. Their sole win came against Blackburn Rovers, where they won 2-1. Preston scored six goals across the five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Birmingham CityDrawPreston North End
3
0
2
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
2
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
1
FT
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
0
FT
Championship
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
2
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Preston North End badge
Preston North End
PNE
2
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Birmingham City hosted Preston North End in the Championship and won 2-1. Before that, Preston won 1-0 when the sides met at Deepdale in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Championship, Birmingham hold three wins to Preston's two, with no draws recorded in the dataset.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106311913+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511611+517
W
W
D
W
L
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
5
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141615+116
L
W
W
W
D
7
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
8
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
9
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
94231614+214
L
L
W
W
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
11
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
12
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
13
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
10343913-413
L
D
L
D
D
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
16
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
19
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
102441518-310
W
W
D
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118819-114
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Birmingham City sit seventh in the Championship, placing them on the fringes of the play-off positions and with genuine reason to push for a top-six finish. Preston North End are 24th, which puts them in the relegation zone and makes this a fixture with very different pressures on each side.

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