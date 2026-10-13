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How to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Preston North End will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Preston North End today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Birmingham City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion, and they also claimed a 1-2 victory at Derby County during the run. The Blues drew 2-2 with both Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their only defeat coming against Norwich City. Across the five fixtures, Birmingham scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Preston North End have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five Championship games against three defeats and one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Millwall, and they also lost 0-1 to Lincoln City and 2-1 to Watford during the same stretch. Their sole win came against Blackburn Rovers, where they won 2-1. Preston scored six goals across the five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Birmingham City hosted Preston North End in the Championship and won 2-1. Before that, Preston won 1-0 when the sides met at Deepdale in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Championship, Birmingham hold three wins to Preston's two, with no draws recorded in the dataset.

Standings

Birmingham City sit seventh in the Championship, placing them on the fringes of the play-off positions and with genuine reason to push for a top-six finish. Preston North End are 24th, which puts them in the relegation zone and makes this a fixture with very different pressures on each side.