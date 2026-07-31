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Club Friendlies
team-logoBirmingham City
team-logoBarcelona
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Birmingham City vs Barcelona: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Barcelona
Birmingham City
Barcelona
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Bulgaria

MAX Sport

Burundi

Sporty TV

Cambodia

MONOMAX

Congo DR

Sporty TV

Croatia

Sport Klub

Ghana

Sporty TV

Guinea

Sporty TV

Indonesia

Vidio

International

YouTube

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

Israel

Sport 2 (Sport1 / Charlton)

Japan

U-NEXT

Kenya

Sporty TV

Kosovo

Arena Sport

Laos

MONOMAX

Macedonia

Arena Sport

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Mozambique

Sporty TV

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Nigeria

Sporty TV

Norway

VG+

Rwanda

Sporty TV

Serbia

Arena Sport

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

Slovenia

Sport Klub

South Africa

Sporty TV

Tanzania

Sporty TV

Thailand

MONOMAX

Uganda

Sporty TV

United Arab Emirates

Sharjah Sports

How to watch Birmingham City vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Birmingham City and Barcelona will kick-off at 31 Jul 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is limited ahead of this friendly. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups have been provided for Birmingham City at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez are both unavailable through injury. Lopez has spoken publicly about his difficult summer after missing Spain's World Cup campaign through injury. Barcelona have been linked with a free transfer move for former Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka to address their midfield shortage, though sporting director Deco has shown reluctance over the deal. Full squad details will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

BIR

BIR - Form

HUD
W3-1
SOL
W0-3
BUR
W0-1
NOR
W0-2
CRE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BAR

BAR - Form

RMA
W2-0
ALA
L1-0
BET
W3-1
VAL
L3-1
CEE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Birmingham City head into this fixture on a perfect run of pre-season results, winning all five of their warm-up games. Their most recent outing produced a 1-2 win over Crewe Alexandra, and they also beat Northampton Town 0-2 on the same date. Earlier in pre-season, they defeated Huddersfield Town 3-1 and beat Solihull Moors 0-3. Across five matches, Birmingham have scored nine goals and conceded just one.

Barcelona's last five matches span both the end of last season and the start of pre-season. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 friendly win over CE Europa on July 24. Before that, their LaLiga campaign ended with mixed results: a 3-1 defeat to Valencia, a 3-1 win over Real Betis, a 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves, and a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid. Across those five matches, Barcelona scored ten goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Birmingham City and Barcelona. This fixture therefore has no recent historical record to draw from.

Standings

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