How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears kick-off time

18 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons host the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 18 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm BST).

The Falcons hold a 2-3 record, but both of their wins this season came on the road. The 3-2 Bears are looking to bounce back after a heavy loss against NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / 5Action

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears Team News

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons (2-3) are looking to bounce back from a painful 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Their main priority has been monitoring the health of their rookie signal-caller.

Michael Penix Jr. (QB) : After leaving late in the fourth quarter against Baltimore with a rib injury (which led to Tua Tagovailoa playing in overtime), Penix logged a full practice session. Head coach Kevin Stefanski stated he expects Penix to start barring any setbacks.

Jake Matthews (LT) : Participated fully despite dealing with a minor groin issue.

Za'Darius Smith (DE) & Divine Deablo (LB) : Both were limited in practice as Smith recovers from a neck injury/concussion and Deablo manages a hamstring strain.

C.J. Henderson (CB) : Did not participate in mid-week practice due to a groin injury.

Roster Move : Linebacker Yasir Abdullah was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, prompting the team to sign safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster.

Chicago Bears Team News

The Bears (3-2) head to Atlanta facing significant depth challenges on defense but receiving a major boost on the offensive side of the ball.

Caleb Williams (QB) : After missing the last three games with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Williams was a full participant in mid-week walk-throughs. Head coach Ben Johnson’s staff is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the starting lineup.

Kyler Gordon (DB) : Practiced fully and is on track to be activated off the PUP list following a calf injury.

Pass-Rush Crisis : Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo is highly unlikely to play after suffering a quad injury. Compounding this issue, starting defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended by the NFL for two games without pay, leaving the Bears thin off the edge. Backup Austin Booker is expected to see extended snaps.

T.J. Edwards (LB) & Kyle Monangai (RB) : Both sat out mid-week practice estimations with hamstring and toe/thumb issues, respectively. D'Andre Swift will lead the backfield heavier if Monangai remains sidelined.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



