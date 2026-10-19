Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan and FC Shakhtar Donetsk will kick-off on 21 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Italian giants host in-form Ukrainian champions

Inter Milan welcome FC Shakhtar Donetsk to the iconic San Siro Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. After a dramatic seven-goal European setback on Matchday 2, Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri aim to leverage home advantage and collect three vital points in Milan. For Arda Turan's Shakhtar Donetsk, taking the trip to Italy carrying momentum from a three-match winning streak across all competitions presents an opportunity to test their tactical grit against one of Europe's top sides.

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The Nerazzurri's comeback win in Bologna

Inter Milan enter Wednesday's clash with high spirits following a strong 3–1 away victory over Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, October 17. After falling behind early, Marcus Thuram levelled before second-half strikes from Carlos Augusto (68') and Ange-Yoan Bonny (82') sealed three points. That domestic win offered an ideal recovery following their high-scoring 4–3 Champions League loss against Club Brugge on October 13, with Marcus Thuram, Nicolò Barella, and Federico Dimarco leading an impressive 15-shot attacking display.

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Miners' European triumph and domestic form

Shakhtar Donetsk travel to Milan brimming with confidence after stringing together three consecutive victories. Following a 3–0 win over NK Veres Rivne on October 9, the Ukrainian champions secured a crucial 3–1 Champions League home win against AEK Athens in London on October 14. They backed it up on Saturday, October 17 with a 2–1 domestic triumph over FC Kolos Kovalivka, solidifying their position at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League table.

Team news & squads

Inter are managed by Cristian Chivu for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this time, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Shakhtar Donetsk are managed by Arda Turan. As with the home side, no confirmed squad or injury details have been provided, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Inter have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, a result that followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Parma. Earlier in the run, Inter beat Udinese 5-3 in the league and drew 2-2 with Roma. They have scored 13 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Champions League draw with PSV Eindhoven. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens, and they also beat Veres Rivne 3-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar have scored nine goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the Champions League on November 24, 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Across the last five recorded matches between these clubs, Inter hold the stronger record, including a 5-0 Europa League victory on August 17, 2020. The other three meetings all ended level, with three consecutive 0-0 draws across the 2020 and 2021 Champions League group stages.