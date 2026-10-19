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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
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Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Inter
Shakhtar Donetsk

Comprehensive match preview of Inter Milan vs FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic and European results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday night Matchday 3 clash at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan and FC Shakhtar Donetsk will kick-off on 21 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Italian giants host in-form Ukrainian champions

Inter Milan welcome FC Shakhtar Donetsk to the iconic San Siro Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. After a dramatic seven-goal European setback on Matchday 2, Cristian Chivu's Nerazzurri aim to leverage home advantage and collect three vital points in Milan. For Arda Turan's Shakhtar Donetsk, taking the trip to Italy carrying momentum from a three-match winning streak across all competitions presents an opportunity to test their tactical grit against one of Europe's top sides.

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

The Nerazzurri's comeback win in Bologna

Inter Milan enter Wednesday's clash with high spirits following a strong 3–1 away victory over Bologna in Serie A on Saturday, October 17. After falling behind early, Marcus Thuram levelled before second-half strikes from Carlos Augusto (68') and Ange-Yoan Bonny (82') sealed three points. That domestic win offered an ideal recovery following their high-scoring 4–3 Champions League loss against Club Brugge on October 13, with Marcus Thuram, Nicolò Barella, and Federico Dimarco leading an impressive 15-shot attacking display.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk v AEK Athens - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Miners' European triumph and domestic form

Shakhtar Donetsk travel to Milan brimming with confidence after stringing together three consecutive victories. Following a 3–0 win over NK Veres Rivne on October 9, the Ukrainian champions secured a crucial 3–1 Champions League home win against AEK Athens in London on October 14. They backed it up on Saturday, October 17 with a 2–1 domestic triumph over FC Kolos Kovalivka, solidifying their position at the top of the Ukrainian Premier League table.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Probable lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
page.match.formation.title
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
4-1-4-1
J. MartinezJ. MartinezA. BastoniA. BastoniM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluF. DimarcoF. DimarcoM. ThuramM. ThuramA. BonnyA. BonnyD. RiznykD. RiznykV. TobiasV. TobiasM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. BondarV. BondarP. HenriqueP. HenriqueA. SantanaA. SantanaNewertonNewertonO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoPedrinhoPedrinhoM. GomesM. GomesKaua EliasKaua Elias
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • A. Turan

Inter are managed by Cristian Chivu for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this time, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Shakhtar Donetsk are managed by Arda Turan. As with the home side, no confirmed squad or injury details have been provided, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

INT

INT - Form

ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SHK

SHK - Form

CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
AEK
W3-1
KOL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Inter have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, a result that followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Parma. Earlier in the run, Inter beat Udinese 5-3 in the league and drew 2-2 with Roma. They have scored 13 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their last five matches, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Champions League draw with PSV Eindhoven. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens, and they also beat Veres Rivne 3-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar have scored nine goals and conceded two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InterDrawShakhtar Donetsk
2
3
0
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Europa League
Inter badge
Inter
INT
5
Shakhtar Donetsk badge
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
0
FT
7Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the Champions League on November 24, 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Across the last five recorded matches between these clubs, Inter hold the stronger record, including a 5-0 Europa League victory on August 17, 2020. The other three meetings all ended level, with three consecutive 0-0 draws across the 2020 and 2021 Champions League group stages.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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