Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League preview: All you need to know

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Club Brugge kicks off on 13 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Serie A leaders Inter have UCL pedigree

Inter have made an almost perfect start to the new Serie A season, winning five of six matches. Strangely, however, they're on a three-match UCL losing streak stretching back to last season. The Nerazzurri were runners-up in this competition in 2023 and 2025. Since defeat on MD1 of this season's UCL at Real Madrid, they've rattled in 10 goals in three Serie A outings, and have won all four such matches this season against Parma, Udinese, Napoli and Monza.

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Brugge gear up for a first-ever meeting with Inter

Belgian giants Club Brugge began this UCL campaign with a 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa. They do travel with some confidence though, having won three of their last four away matches across all competitions. They've also scored 12 times in their last four outings across all competitions.

Key stats & injury news

In-form Inter striker Marcus Thuram has two goals and two assists in his last three competitive outings.

Brugge travel without key defender Hugo Siquet.

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer has five clean sheets this season after joining from Inter in July. He spent three years with the Nerazzurri, making 139 appearances.

Team news & squads

Cristian Chivu has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Inter at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko is similarly yet to confirm his squad. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

Inter have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly victory over Lumezzane also in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win against Lumezzane on October 3, though their last competitive fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Roma on September 19. The Nerazzurri scored 13 goals across those five matches but also conceded 10, with a 5-3 win over Udinese highlighting both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability. Their sole Champions League fixture in this period was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Genk on September 20, following a 3-1 victory against Royal Antwerp the week before. Their Champions League form shows one defeat, a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa on September 8. Brugge scored 10 goals and conceded seven across the five matches, suggesting an open, attack-minded side capable of scoring away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Inter and Club Brugge is currently available for recent meetings. Further historical context will be added ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Club Brugge sit three places above Inter, with the Belgian side in 22nd and the Nerazzurri in 25th. Both clubs are in the lower half of the standings, making this a direct contest between two sides who need points to secure a safer position in the table.