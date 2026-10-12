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Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoClub Brugge
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James Freemantle
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Inter vs Club Brugge Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
Inter vs Club Brugge
Inter
Club Brugge

Comprehensive match preview of Inter vs Club Brugge as the Champions League returns after a long international break. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Club Brugge kicks off on 13 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Serie A leaders Inter have UCL pedigree

Inter have made an almost perfect start to the new Serie A season, winning five of six matches. Strangely, however, they're on a three-match UCL losing streak stretching back to last season. The Nerazzurri were runners-up in this competition in 2023 and 2025. Since defeat on MD1 of this season's UCL at Real Madrid, they've rattled in 10 goals in three Serie A outings, and have won all four such matches this season against Parma, Udinese, Napoli and Monza.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-INTER-PARMAGetty Images

Brugge gear up for a first-ever meeting with Inter

Belgian giants Club Brugge began this UCL campaign with a 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa. They do travel with some confidence though, having won three of their last four away matches across all competitions. They've also scored 12 times in their last four outings across all competitions.

Key stats & injury news

  • In-form Inter striker Marcus Thuram has two goals and two assists in his last three competitive outings.
  • Brugge travel without key defender Hugo Siquet.
  • Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer has five clean sheets this season after joining from Inter in July. He spent three years with the Nerazzurri, making 139 appearances.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Club Brugge Probable lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Formation
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
4-2-3-1
J. MartinezJ. MartinezB. PavardB. PavardY. BisseckY. BisseckA. BastoniA. BastoniC. AugustoC. AugustoH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluA. StankovicA. StankovicA. DioufA. DioufN. BarellaN. BarellaL. MartinezL. MartinezM. ThuramM. ThuramY. SommerY. SommerJ. SeysJ. SeysK. SabbeK. SabbeB. MecheleB. MecheleH. LeeH. LeeF. PottsF. PottsH. VetlesenH. VetlesenH. VanakenH. VanakenJ. VirgiliJ. VirgiliC. ForbsC. ForbsN. TresoldiN. Tresoldi
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Club Brugge

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • I. Leko

Cristian Chivu has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Inter at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko is similarly yet to confirm his squad. No injury or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and further team news will be added as it emerges.

Form

INT

INT - Form

RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CLB

CLB - Form

LOM
W0-1
AVL
L2-3
ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
RAA
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly victory over Lumezzane also in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win against Lumezzane on October 3, though their last competitive fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Roma on September 19. The Nerazzurri scored 13 goals across those five matches but also conceded 10, with a 5-3 win over Udinese highlighting both their attacking output and defensive vulnerability. Their sole Champions League fixture in this period was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Genk on September 20, following a 3-1 victory against Royal Antwerp the week before. Their Champions League form shows one defeat, a 3-2 loss to Aston Villa on September 8. Brugge scored 10 goals and conceded seven across the five matches, suggesting an open, attack-minded side capable of scoring away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Inter and Club Brugge is currently available for recent meetings. Further historical context will be added ahead of kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Club Brugge sit three places above Inter, with the Belgian side in 22nd and the Nerazzurri in 25th. Both clubs are in the lower half of the standings, making this a direct contest between two sides who need points to secure a safer position in the table.

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