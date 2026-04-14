Everton host Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday, April 19, in what promises to be one of the most high-stakes Merseyside derbies in recent memory.

Everton currently sits 8th in the Premier League while Liverpool is 5th, with both clubs locked in a desperate battle for European qualification.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Everton vs Liverpool?

Liverpool is pushing hard to break back into the top four to secure Champions League football, while Everton is enjoying a late-season surge that has seen it climb into the top half of the table, currently trailing the Reds by just five points.

The Toffees have proven they can be spoilers lately, coming off a resilient 2-2 draw against Brentford on April 11, which showcased their grit under pressure.

However, the Reds have held the upper hand in recent head-to-heads. In the reverse fixture at Anfield on September 20, Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 victory, a match where the tactical battle in midfield proved decisive.

How much do Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence price, with premium views often commanding higher costs. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Liverpool Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Moyes Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Slot

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

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