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Book Everton vs Liverpool Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Everton vs Liverpool tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, including fixture information

Everton host Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday, April 19, in what promises to be one of the most high-stakes Merseyside derbies in recent memory.

Everton currently sits 8th in the Premier League while Liverpool is 5th, with both clubs locked in a desperate battle for European qualification.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Everton vs Liverpool, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Everton vs Liverpool TicketsBook tickets

When is Everton vs Liverpool in the Premier League?

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Premier League - Premier League
Hill Dickinson Stadium

How to buy Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

Everton vs Liverpool TicketsBook tickets

What to expect from Everton vs Liverpool?

Liverpool is pushing hard to break back into the top four to secure Champions League football, while Everton is enjoying a late-season surge that has seen it climb into the top half of the table, currently trailing the Reds by just five points. 

The Toffees have proven they can be spoilers lately, coming off a resilient 2-2 draw against Brentford on April 11, which showcased their grit under pressure. 

However, the Reds have held the upper hand in recent head-to-heads. In the reverse fixture at Anfield on September 20, Liverpool secured a narrow 2-1 victory, a match where the tactical battle in midfield proved decisive. 

How much do Everton vs Liverpool Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence price, with premium views often commanding higher costs. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Liverpool Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

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