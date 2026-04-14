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Book Chelsea vs Man U Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get last-minute Chelsea vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, including fixture information

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a high-stakes battle for European supremacy and a chance to solidify a spot in the top four.

Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League. At the same time, Manchester United are 3rd, holding a seven-point advantage over the Blues as both sides look to secure Champions League football for next season.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Chelsea vs Man U - Sat Apr 18Book tickets

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Premier League?

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

Chelsea vs Man U - Sat Apr 18Book tickets

What to expect from Chelsea vs Manchester United?

This clash has all the makings of a classic six-pointer as the season enters its final stretch. 

Manchester United arrive in West London as one of the league's most improved sides, currently occupying a podium spot and fresh off a dominant run that has seen them rise significantly since last term. 

Chelsea, meanwhile, is desperate to close the gap on the top four. The Blues’ form has been patchy. While they showed flashes of brilliance earlier in the month, a heavy 3-0 defeat to Everton on March 21 highlighted defensive frailties that United’s attackers will be eager to exploit.

The history between these two this season favors the Red Devils. In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on September 20, Manchester United edged out a 2-1 victory in a game defined by clinical finishing. 

How much do Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

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