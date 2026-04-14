How to get last-minute Chelsea vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a high-stakes battle for European supremacy and a chance to solidify a spot in the top four.

Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League. At the same time, Manchester United are 3rd, holding a seven-point advantage over the Blues as both sides look to secure Champions League football for next season.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Manchester United?

This clash has all the makings of a classic six-pointer as the season enters its final stretch.

Manchester United arrive in West London as one of the league's most improved sides, currently occupying a podium spot and fresh off a dominant run that has seen them rise significantly since last term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is desperate to close the gap on the top four. The Blues’ form has been patchy. While they showed flashes of brilliance earlier in the month, a heavy 3-0 defeat to Everton on March 21 highlighted defensive frailties that United’s attackers will be eager to exploit.

The history between these two this season favors the Red Devils. In the reverse fixture at Old Trafford on September 20, Manchester United edged out a 2-1 victory in a game defined by clinical finishing.

How much do Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager L. Rosenior Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Carrick

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

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