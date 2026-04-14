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Gtech Community Stadium
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Caitlin Casey

How to get last-minute Brentford vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Brentford and Fulham, including fixture information

Brentford host Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a fiercely contested West London derby with major implications for the European places.

Brentford currently sit 7th in the Premier League while Fulham are 12th, just three points behind the Bees in a remarkably congested mid-table battle for a potential Europa Conference League spot.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Brentford vs Fulham 18 AprBook tickets

When is Brentford vs Fulham in the Premier League?

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Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders.
  2. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points.
  3. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

Brentford vs Fulham 18 AprBook tickets

What to expect from Brentford vs Fulham?

Brentford have made their home a fortress, but they enter this weekend seeking revenge. Earlier this season, on September 20, Fulham took the bragging rights with a clinical 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage, thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi. 

However, Thomas Frank's Bees have been in resilient form lately, recently securing a vital point in a 0-0 draw against high-flying Chelsea on April 4.

With only six games remaining, Brentford’s grip on 7th place is under threat from a surging Everton and Brighton.

How much do Brentford vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

FUL

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

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