How to get last-minute Brentford vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Brentford host Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday, April 18, in what promises to be a fiercely contested West London derby with major implications for the European places.

Brentford currently sit 7th in the Premier League while Fulham are 12th, just three points behind the Bees in a remarkably congested mid-table battle for a potential Europa Conference League spot.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brentford vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brentford vs Fulham in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

How to buy Brentford vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Brentford vs Fulham?

Brentford have made their home a fortress, but they enter this weekend seeking revenge. Earlier this season, on September 20, Fulham took the bragging rights with a clinical 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage, thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi.

However, Thomas Frank's Bees have been in resilient form lately, recently securing a vital point in a 0-0 draw against high-flying Chelsea on April 4.

With only six games remaining, Brentford’s grip on 7th place is under threat from a surging Everton and Brighton.

How much do Brentford vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

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