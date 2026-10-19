Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League preview: All you need to know

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off on 21 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Bayern prepare for Arsenal test in style

Bayern Munich blitzed RB Leipzig at the weekend, running out 6-1 winners with goals coming from hat-trick hero Luis Diaz as well as Aleksandar Pavlovic, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. The Bavarians have scored 18 times in their first three home matches of the Bundesliga this term. A 3-3 draw at Viking last time in the UCL was a surprise result following their 5-0 thrashing of Bodo Glimt on MD1.

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Gunners grind out another win

Arsenal didn't produce their finest display at the weekend, but managed to claim a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It's an upgrade on their last two results at the City Ground, which both ended 0-0. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are three points adrift of EPL leaders Man City, and have won two of their two UCL matches so far this term, 1-0 at Napoli and 3-0 at home to Lille.

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Key stats, injuries & suspensions

Arsenal have secured six clean sheets in their last eight Champions League matches.

Harry Kane has scored 15 times against Arsenal throughout his career and has netted in nine consecutive Champions League games for Bayern. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has ever found the net in more UCL matches on the bounce.

Bayern are without Michael Olise through suspension while Manuel Neuer missed the thrashing of Leipzig with a foot issue. William Saliba is Arsenal's only remaining long-term absentee.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany is expected to name Jonas Urbig in goal after Manuel Neuer was sidelined with a fluid issue in his foot. The projected Bayern XI features Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Min-Jae Kim, and Nathaniel Brown in defence, with Joshua Kimmich and Tom Bischof in midfield alongside Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, and Lennart Karl supporting Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions are listed beyond the goalkeeper situation, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Arsenal's projected lineup sees David Raya start in goal behind a back four of Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Mikel Merino and Bruno Guimaraes are set to operate in central midfield, with Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, and Noni Madueke providing support to Viktor Gyokeres up front. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, though the squad will be assessed following Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, underlining their attacking output in domestic competition. They drew 3-3 with Viking in the Champions League and 2-2 with Augsburg in the league, showing that clean sheets have been harder to come by despite their scoring form.

Arsenal have won four and lost one of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-0 reverse against Brighton. Since then, the Gunners have won three straight, including a 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille and a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. They have scored eight goals and conceded three during this period, with their defensive record improving markedly in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 at home in the Champions League league phase. Prior to that, Bayern claimed a 1-0 home win in April 2024, while the first leg of that same tie ended 2-2 at the Emirates. Across the last five Champions League meetings between the clubs, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though Bayern's two victories in 2017 — including a 5-1 win at the Allianz Arena — were emphatic in nature.

Standings

In the Champions League league phase, Bayern Munich currently sit 10th while Arsenal are placed 7th, meaning both clubs are well within the qualification positions as the competition takes shape.