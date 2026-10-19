Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoArsenal
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
James Freemantle
Assisted by

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
H. Kane
B. Saka
D. Rice

Comprehensive match preview of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kicks off on 21 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Bayern prepare for Arsenal test in style

Bayern Munich blitzed RB Leipzig at the weekend, running out 6-1 winners with goals coming from hat-trick hero Luis Diaz as well as Aleksandar Pavlovic, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. The Bavarians have scored 18 times in their first three home matches of the Bundesliga this term. A 3-3 draw at Viking last time in the UCL was a surprise result following their 5-0 thrashing of Bodo Glimt on MD1.

FBL-EUR-C1-VIKING-BAYERN MUNICHGetty Images

Gunners grind out another win

Arsenal didn't produce their finest display at the weekend, but managed to claim a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. It's an upgrade on their last two results at the City Ground, which both ended 0-0. Mikel Arteta's Gunners are three points adrift of EPL leaders Man City, and have won two of their two UCL matches so far this term, 1-0 at Napoli and 3-0 at home to Lille.

Arsenal FC v LOSC Lille - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Key stats, injuries & suspensions

  • Arsenal have secured six clean sheets in their last eight Champions League matches.
  • Harry Kane has scored 15 times against Arsenal throughout his career and has netted in nine consecutive Champions League games for Bayern. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (11) has ever found the net in more UCL matches on the bounce.
  • Bayern are without Michael Olise through suspension while Manuel Neuer missed the thrashing of Leipzig with a foot issue. William Saliba is Arsenal's only remaining long-term absentee.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
page.match.formation.title
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
J. UrbigJ. UrbigK. LaimerK. LaimerJ. TahJ. TahM. KimM. KimN. BrownN. BrownT. BischofT. BischofJ. KimmichJ. KimmichM. OliseM. OliseL. DiazL. DiazL. KarlL. KarlH. KaneH. KaneD. RayaD. RayaJ. TimberJ. TimberM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaM. MerinoM. MerinoB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesE. EzeE. EzeD. RiceD. RiceN. MaduekeN. MaduekeV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeres
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • V. Kompany
  • M. Arteta

Vincent Kompany is expected to name Jonas Urbig in goal after Manuel Neuer was sidelined with a fluid issue in his foot. The projected Bayern XI features Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Min-Jae Kim, and Nathaniel Brown in defence, with Joshua Kimmich and Tom Bischof in midfield alongside Michael Olise, Luis Diaz, and Lennart Karl supporting Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions are listed beyond the goalkeeper situation, though updates may follow closer to kick-off.

Arsenal's projected lineup sees David Raya start in goal behind a back four of Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa. Mikel Merino and Bruno Guimaraes are set to operate in central midfield, with Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, and Noni Madueke providing support to Viktor Gyokeres up front. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away side, though the squad will be assessed following Sunday's Premier League fixture.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 6-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, underlining their attacking output in domestic competition. They drew 3-3 with Viking in the Champions League and 2-2 with Augsburg in the league, showing that clean sheets have been harder to come by despite their scoring form.

Arsenal have won four and lost one of their last five, with their only defeat a 3-0 reverse against Brighton. Since then, the Gunners have won three straight, including a 3-0 Champions League victory over Lille and a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. They have scored eight goals and conceded three during this period, with their defensive record improving markedly in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawArsenal
3
1
1
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 at home in the Champions League league phase. Prior to that, Bayern claimed a 1-0 home win in April 2024, while the first leg of that same tie ended 2-2 at the Emirates. Across the last five Champions League meetings between the clubs, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, though Bayern's two victories in 2017 — including a 5-1 win at the Allianz Arena — were emphatic in nature.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Bayern Munich currently sit 10th while Arsenal are placed 7th, meaning both clubs are well within the qualification positions as the competition takes shape.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google