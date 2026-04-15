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Caitlin Casey

How to get Arsenal vs Newcastle United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United, including fixture information

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, April 25, in what promises to be a massive fixture for the Gunners as they look to maintain their grip on the top spot.

Arsenal currently sit 1st in the Premier League while Newcastle United are 14th, with the visitors aiming to pull off a late-season shock and climb back into the top half of the table.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Arsenal vs Newcastle TicketsBook Tickets

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Emirates Stadium

How to buy Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

Tickets for home fixtures at the Emirates are managed via a ballot system for members, and this Category B fixture is currently sold out through official channels.

  • Official Channels: Arsenal.com Box Office (Sold Out).
  • Secondary Markets: Secondary platforms like StubHub are the main options for non-members.
  • Premium Seats: Expect to pay between £250 and £450 for lower-tier or central longside views. Official hospitality packages, if available, typically start from £600.

Arsenal vs Newcastle TicketsBook Tickets

What to expect from Arsenal vs Newcastle United?

Mikel Arteta's side has been the model of consistency, but they will be wary of a Newcastle team that has historically made life difficult for them. 

The Gunners are coming off a busy April, which included a vital 2-0 win over Sporting CP on April 11, further solidifying their confidence on the big stage. 

They will be looking to repeat their success from earlier this season when they edged out a 2-1 victory at St. James' Park on September 28.

While Newcastle sit in the bottom half, their recent form shows they can still compete with the best. 

However, they will be looking to avenge their 1-0 loss to the Gunners in the final weeks of last season on May 18. 

How much do Arsenal vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Prices on the secondary market are starting at approximately £145 for upper-tier seating.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ARS

Last 5 matches

NEW

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

2025/26 Premier League clubs by ticket price

ClubStadiumTicket Price Range (Adult General Admission)Season Ticket RangeTickets
ArsenalEmirates Stadium£31.50 - £141.00£1,073 - £2,050Ticket information
Aston VillaVilla Park£44.50 - £92.00£640 - £944Ticket information
BournemouthVitality Stadium£33.00 - £56.00£633 - £875Ticket information
BrentfordGtech Community Stadium£40.00 - £65.00£495 - £598Ticket information
Brighton & Hove AlbionAmerican Express Community Stadium£34.00 - £78.00£595 - £860Ticket information
BurnleyTurf Moor£50.00 - £75.00£455 - £500Ticket information
ChelseaStamford Bridge£48.00 - £58.00£595 - £940Ticket information
Crystal PalaceSelhurst Park£48.00 - £58.00£545 - £895Ticket information
EvertonGoodison Park£55.00£515 - £690Ticket information
FulhamCraven Cottage£35.00 - £105.00£455 - £3,000Ticket information
Leeds UnitedElland Road£33.00 - £56.00£420 - £TBCTicket information
LiverpoolAnfield£9.00 - £61.00£699 - £886Ticket information
Manchester CityEtihad Stadium£58.00 - £75.00£385 - £1,030Ticket information
Manchester UnitedOld Trafford£36.00 - £58.00£559 - £950Ticket information
Newcastle UnitedSt James’ Park£50.00 - £58.00£417 - £811Ticket information
Nottingham ForestCity Ground£45.00 - £60.00£465 - £660Ticket information
SunderlandStadium of Light£33.00 - £56.00£390 - £720Ticket information
Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur Stadium£48.00 - £109.00£807 - £2,015Ticket information
West Ham UnitedLondon Stadium£30.00 - £120.00£310 - £1,620Ticket information
Wolverhampton WanderersMolineux£26.50 - £71.00£525 - £833Ticket information

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