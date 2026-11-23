Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Top-flight pace-setters test European credentials under injury clouds

Arsenal welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

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Mikel Arteta's side arrive in Europe off the back of a 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday. That result ended a five-game winning run in the Premier League, though Arsenal remain six points clear at the top.

The night at St James' Park brought its own complications. Bukayo Saka was missing through injury, and goalkeeper David Raya went off in the second half with an arm problem. Arteta said Raya would undergo an MRI scan on Sunday.

There was also a hostile reception for Bruno Guimaraes on his return to his old club, and the midfielder said afterwards that Arsenal still have plenty ahead of them. Arsenal then face Manchester City at home on Sunday, so this European fixture sits inside a demanding week.

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Dortmund, coached by Niko Kovac, come in on a strong run of their own. They won at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich at the end of October.

Serhou Guirassy leads the line in the projected XI, and Dortmund sit well back of Arsenal in the Champions League table. The two clubs also met in a friendly in August, which gives this one a little extra familiarity.

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