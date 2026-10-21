'The timing was bad' - James Maddison issues apology to Coventry City fans for badge-kissing celebration after scoring for Tottenham

Monday evening marked a significant milestone for Maddison as he took to the pitch for his first start in 526 days following a severe knee injury. The playmaker announced his return in style, breaking the deadlock with a superb curling strike to help Spurs secure a crucial 3-1 victory.

The result held extra weight for the north London outfit, securing their first Premier League three points of the campaign and lifting them off the foot of the table. Omar Marmoush and Ben Davies also found the back of the net to wrap up a vital win.

However, the occasion proved complicated for Maddison. His long-awaited comeback start happened to fall against his hometown team and former employers. Following the match, he took to social media on Tuesday, sharing a photo alongside Coventry supporters while holding their shirt to address the ensuing backlash over his celebration.



