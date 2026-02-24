Goal.com
Muhammad Zaki

News editor

His love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola—not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

Articles by Muhammad Zaki
  1. mbappe(C)Getty Images
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Arbeloa highlights 'game-changer' Mbappe's key strength

    Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe, describing the Frenchman as a "game-changer" ahead of Tuesday's pivotal Champions League showdown with Benfica. Despite lingering concerns over a knee injury that has hampered the forward since December, Arbeloa was quick to dismiss any doubts regarding the player's fitness or his suitability in a central role.

  2. SL Benfica v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
    Real MadridA. Arbeloa

    Arbeloa urges UEFA action over Vinicius abuse

    Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has thrown down the gauntlet to UEFA, demanding that European football’s governing body takes decisive action following the alleged racial abuse of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian superstar was reportedly targeted by Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni during last week’s Champions League play-off first leg, a match that was halted for ten minutes after the incident. Ahead of the return leg at the Bernabeu, Arbeloa insisted that the time for empty gestures has passed and called for a meaningful investigation into the clash.

  3. Alisson Liverpool 2025-26Getty
    JuventusA. Becker

    Juve eye Alisson despite talks with Vicario

    Juventus are preparing for a massive shake-up between the sticks this summer after losing faith in Michele Di Gregorio. The Bianconeri are reportedly scouring the Premier League for a high-profile replacement, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker emerging as a shock target alongside Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario. While Di Gregorio arrived from Monza with high expectations, a nightmare run of form has left the Old Lady’s hierarchy convinced that a world-class upgrade is required to restore the club's traditional defensive solidity.

  4. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaH. Flick

    Torres & Pedri reveal brutal Flick punishment

    Barcelona stars Pedri and Ferran Torres have pulled back the curtain on the iron-fisted discipline currently ruling the dressing room at Camp Nou. Under the stewardship of German tactician Hansi Flick, the Catalan giants have undergone a significant cultural shift where every second counts. Flick, known for his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering standards, has reportedly made punctuality an unnegotiable requirement for his squad, viewing any delay as a slight against the entire collective effort.

  5. Vinicius Junior Prestianni Benfica Real MadridGetty Images
    G. PrestianniBenfica

    Benfica president slams 'unfair' Prestianni ban

    Benfica president Rui Costa has launched a passionate defence of Gianluca Prestianni, labelling UEFA’s decision to suspend the winger for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid as 'unfair'. The Argentine youngster has found himself at the centre of a firestorm following allegations of racial abuse directed at Blancos star Vinicius Junior during a heated first-leg encounter at the Estadio da Luz. Despite the gravity of the accusations, the Portuguese giants are standing firmly behind their man as they prepare for a daunting trip to the Bernabeu.

  6. Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    L. MartinezManchester United

    Carrick gives Martinez update after Man Utd win

    Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has moved to clarify the fitness status of Lisandro Martinez after the defensive kingpin was a shock omission from the squad that travelled to face Everton on Monday. The Red Devils continued their resurgence under Carrick’s leadership, securing a 1-0 victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but the absence of the World Cup-winning Argentine caused concern.

  7. Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2026Getty Images
    L. YamalBarcelona

    Laporta confirms Barca snubbed €250m Yamal bid

    Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club turned down a staggering world-record transfer offer for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Speaking at the launch of his new book, titled 'This Is How We Saved Barca), Laporta revealed that Paris Saint-Germain were prepared to pay €250 million to lure the youngster to the Parc des Princes.

  8. Everton v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester UnitedM. Carrick

    Neville tells Man Utd to 'pursue another manager' despite Carrick resurgence

    Manchester United legend Gary Neville has issued a blunt warning to the Old Trafford hierarchy, insisting they must look past Michael Carrick for the permanent managerial role. Despite a stunning resurgence under the former midfielder since he took the reins following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January, Neville believes the club cannot afford to gamble on another inexperienced appointment.

  9. London City Lionesses v Tottenham Hotspur - Adobe Women's FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport
    Tottenham Hotspur WomenFA Cup

    Spurs survive shootout drama to book Chelsea clash

    Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals in the most dramatic fashion possible, overcoming a stubborn London City Lionesses side in a marathon penalty shootout on Monday night. After a 2-2 draw at Hayes Lane that saw Spurs rescue themselves with a 95th-minute penalty, the north London outfit eventually triumphed 9-8 in a shootout that saw 17 consecutive successful spot-kicks before a final hero emerged.

  10. Marcus Rashford Barcelona 2025-26Getty
    M. RashfordBarcelona

    Barca make final decision on Rashford transfer

    The Marcus Rashford saga at Barcelona is finally reaching its final act. After arriving as a calculated gamble in the summer, the Manchester United academy graduate has done more than enough to convince the hierarchy at Camp Nou, and now the Blaugrana have reportedly decided that making Rashford’s stay permanent is the most sensible move for the club's sporting project.

  1. FC Barcelona v AS Monaco - Trofeu Joan GamperGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaA. Tavares

    Barcelona fend off competition to sign Norwich wonderkid

    Barcelona have majorly bolstered their youth ranks after winning a high-stakes race to secure the signature of Norwich City starlet Ajay Tavares. The 16-year-old winger, who has been widely regarded as one of the most clinical prospects in the English academy system, has officially traded Carrow Road for Catalonia. Despite intense interest from a plethora of top-tier clubs across the continent, late administrative hurdles were finally cleared to allow the Blaugrana to formalise their latest coup.

  2. Senne Lammens
    S. LammensManchester United

    Moyes hails 'brilliant' Lammens after Man Utd win

    Manchester United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick reached a new milestone on Monday night as they climbed back into the Premier League top four following a gritty 1-0 victory over Everton. While Benjamin Sesko provided the decisive spark off the bench, the headlines were stolen by young goalkeeper Senne Lammens, whose commanding presence at the Hill Dickinson Stadium drew high praise from both dugouts.

  3. Manuel Neuer
    M. NeuerBayern Munich

    Neuer targets shock return for Dortmund clash

    The race against time is officially on for Manuel Neuer. In a turn of events that has caught the Bundesliga by surprise, the legendary Bayern Munich shot-stopper is refusing to accept a place on the sidelines for this Saturday’s massive Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. Despite original medical assessments suggesting a lengthy spell on the treatment table, the 39-year-old was spotted back on the grass on Monday, sparking whispers of a miracle recovery for the trip to the Signal Iduna Park.

  4. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALLORCAAFP
    BarcelonaA. Tavares

    Barca get FIFA approval to complete signing of England U17 winger

    Barcelona have finally brought an end to the transfer saga surrounding the acquisition of Ajay Tavares from Norwich City. The Blaugrana had initially reached an agreement to sign the highly-rated 16-year-old winger during the final stages of the January transfer window, but a series of bureaucratic hurdles prevented the deal from being officially announced at the time. However, those issues have now been cleared, paving the way for the starlet to begin his career in Catalonia.

  5. Wellington Phoenix v Wrexham FCGetty Images Sport
    TottenhamJ. Oluwayemi

    📽️ | Ex-Spurs keeper subbed after UNBELIEVABLE own goal as boss quits

    Football can be a cruel game, but few will experience a Saturday as nightmarish as former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who once walked the halls of the Spurs training ground under the watchful eyes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, found himself at the centre of a sporting catastrophe during Wellington Phoenix’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of rivals Auckland FC.

  6. Endrick
    EndrickLyon

    Ex-France manager slams 'useless' Endrick after Lyon loss

    The honeymoon period for Endrick in France appears to be well and truly over. Despite a sensational start to life at Lyon, the Real Madrid loanee found himself at the centre of a storm following a dismal performance in a 3-1 defeat to Strasbourg on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who previously looked untouchable in Ligue 1, was hauled through the coals by former France national team manager Raymond Domenech, who did not hold back in his assessment of the Brazilian's contributions at the Stade de la Meinau.

  7. Liverpool FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    D. HuijsenReal Madrid

    Huijsen apologises following offensive social media post about China

    Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing offensive content to the Asian community. The 20-year-old Spain international sparked immediate backlash after reposting an image on his Instagram that featured derogatory comments. The controversial post, which has since been scrubbed from his profile, included a picture of an Asian person accompanied by captions that Chinese netizens slammed as racist.

  8. AC Milan v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    C. PulisicAC Milan

    Pulisic and Milan debut new kit in front of Megan Thee Stallion

    AC Milan bypassed the traditional glitz of social media teasers and marketing campaigns by springing a major surprise on the San Siro faithful during Sunday’s Serie A clash against Parma. With 73,000 fans watching on, the Rossoneri opted for an unconventional reveal of their brand-new 2025-26 fourth kit, which was hidden until the very moment the players emerged from the tunnel. Led by USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic, the squad stepped out under the floodlights sporting a bold new look that caught the supporters completely off guard.

  9. Jose Mourinho & Vinicius Juniorgetty
    J. MourinhoReal Madrid

    Mourinho issues blunt response to Vinicius Jr racism questions

    Benfica boss Jose Mourinho has remained tight-lipped regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Gianluca Prestianni’s alleged racial abuse of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. As the Eagles prepare for a pivotal Champions League second-leg showdown at the Bernabeu, 'the Special One' insists his squad's focus remains entirely on their professional duties on the pitch.

  10. FBL-QATAR-FRIENDLY-QAT-RUSAFP
    CuracaoWorld Cup

    Advocaat quits Curacao ahead of WC

    Dick Advocaat has resigned from his role as head coach of Curacao with immediate effect. The 78-year-old veteran had led the Caribbean nation to a fairytale qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but he will not be in the dugout when the tournament kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer. The legendary Dutch tactician has made the difficult decision to step away from the game to focus on his family during a challenging period.

