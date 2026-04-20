Hannah Hampton and Lauren Hemp prove their class - but Maya Le Tissier's Lionesses frustrations continue: Winners and losers from England's successful week of Women's World Cup qualifiers

In such a close battle, it is likely to be the games between England and Spain that prove decisive, and the former did their bit when they beat La Roja 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday. While the scoreline was close, and Hannah Hampton had to make a remarkable late save to preserve victory, the Lionesses looked the better team overall, albeit with their visitors nowhere near their devastating best.

Sarina Wiegman’s role in that win showed that England may have the edge in the managerial duel in that rivalry right now, too. Making huge selection calls at centre-back, left-back and in midfield, the Dutchwoman got all of them right as she got the better of rookie Spain boss Sonia Bermudez. The former Barcelona forward started strongly last year, leading La Roja to the Nations League title, but her more experienced opponent won this first meeting between the two coaches.

That would’ve counted for little, though, had England slipped up in Iceland four days later - something which nearly happened. Spain did their bit earlier in the day, beating Ukraine 5-0 to boost a goal difference that could come in handy should they win the rematch against the Lionesses in June, and they will have been left wondering how Iceland didn’t do them a favour. Hampton again came up big, with the woodwork also playing a key role in a nervy 1-0 win for England.

That keeps the Lionesses three points clear of Spain at the top of the group with two games remaining, the next of which is the away fixture against the world champions. It really could not be set up much better from a neutral perspective. Avoid defeat in Mallorca in June, and beat Ukraine a few days later, and England will punch their ticket for Brazil. Given the Lionesses have now won three of their last four against the side they defeated in last summer's Euros final, they will fancy their chances of getting at least a point.

Before that match comes around, though, there was plenty to learn from England’s April camp, much of which could influence Wiegman’s thinking when the next international break arrives. GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Lionesses' wins over Spain and Iceland...