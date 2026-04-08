Lotte Wubben-Moy is better than a back-up: Arsenal defender has earned Lionesses starting chance

The leader of this whole England team but especially the defence, Williamson comes into this international break having missed each of Arsenal's last five games. After she was absent for the Gunners' most recent outing, a shock FA Cup loss to Brighton, head coach Renee Slegers told reporters, "We will be having a conversation with England now, post-game, to make a plan for Leah."

While that could mean the defender still heads to camp with her country, it throws her participation in the first game, against Spain on Tuesday, into real doubt.

There is no more fearsome attack on the continent than La Roja's. The world champions scored more goals than any other side at Euro 2025 before overpowering Sweden and Germany to lift another Nations League title a few months later, beating two of Europe's elite by 5-0 and 3-0 aggregate scorelines, respectively. As always, it's going to take an almighty effort for England to stifle that.

Fortunately, Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has no shortage of strong options when it comes to replacing Williamson. Centre-back is arguably England's deepest position, with Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Esme Morgan and Maya Le Tissier among those also called up. But it's one of Williamson's Arsenal team-mates who deserves a chance to shine in her absence, having done exactly that at club level in recent weeks and months.

Starting opportunities for England have not always been easy to come by for Lotte Wubben-Moy, but she has done more than enough to earn one when Spain visit.